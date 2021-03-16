EDITORIAL: Maybe it's time to break the cell phone addiction

Countless studies have been conducted to tell us what we already know about cellphones and other mobile devices.

Since the very first cellphone call was made in 1973, these small, rectangular objects have become one of the most important things in our lives.

Now, a new study by GearHungry.com has found that Illinois residents could only last 1.4 days without their cellphone. The national average is 1.6 days.

We admit that we thought it would be less. So much so, in fact, we would have thought the 1.4 was a reference to hours instead of days.

And like most things, our addiction to our phones has gotten worse during the pandemic. The study found that device usage is up over 30 percent since COVID-19 entered the scene.

The result of the study we found most interesting was that 47 percent of those in relationships admitted their cellphone is the first thing they look at in the morning — before even speaking to their partner. With that, it’s not hard to imagine that the study also found 1 in 5 say their partner’s phone usage has caused arguments.

So, why are we on our phones so much? Sure much of today’s world is available at our fingertips, but there’s only so much to see before you exhaust all pertinent information. Seems 29 percent say they often find themselves aimlessly opening and scrolling through apps every few minutes, despite knowing nothing has changed, the study found.

The study did find some good news though, including that 61 percent say they’ll happily return their focus to non-phone activities once the pandemic has passed and gatherings continue.

Until then, we encourage you to start putting the phone down a little more often.

Look up. Look around. Spring is just days away on the calendar, so head out into the non-digital world. The water is fine.