Voice of the People: Demanding pay raises ill-timed as people are out of work

It's far past time the school board and community dumps the teachers union. The unmitigated self-serving garbage they spew out is beyond belief.

Half the companies in the country and state are grasping for PPP loans to survive. People have lost jobs by the tens of thousands. People can't pay their rents and loans. Yet these self-righteous hypocrites demand raises.

Demand isn't even the right word — it's pure extortion, give it to us or else. Dump the union, start firing people, and get back to the real world.

This self-serving entitlement hot air needs to be stopped. How about the school district put out the numbers of what this will equate to in pensions? It's no wonder, this state stays broke with all the leaches sucking out every dime they can from the taxpayers.

Maybe the taxpayers need to start going on strike.

<strong>Joseph Eaves</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>