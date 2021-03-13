Voice for the People: Americans' fear must not be ignored

In February, Mr. Marek penned just over a thousand words about fear and not a one of them were about the thousands of Americans who experienced fear during the 2020 riots. Oh no, he only covered Jan. 6.

Not one word did he dedicate to the families in their cars who found themselves surrounded by mobs pounding on their cars. Their fear was real. If we drive forward, we may hurt someone. If we don't, we may be hurt or killed.

Not one of the thousand words mentioned the fear hundreds felt watching buildings burn, threatening their homes and lives. What about the gut-wrenching fear of watching your family business burn to the ground?

In not one word did Mr. Marek show concern for seniors, cowering in fear, as mobs tore through their neighborhoods with flashlights and bull horns daring anyone to speak out against their despicable behavior.

No sympathy whatsoever did Mr. Marek extend to thousands in Minneapolis, Kenosha, Chicago, Seattle, Portland or St. Louis where dozens died, hundreds of LEOs were injured and humiliated by lefty mayors' stand down orders, and nearly 2 billion in damage was racked up. What about Captain David Dorn, Mr. Marek? He lived his life helping young men only to be murdered for a free TV.

Mr. Marek is pretending, much like AOC pretended to be in the Capitol on Jan. 6, that politicians' lives were threatened. A couple hundred extreme left and right unarmed agitators were basically let in the Capitol so Pelosi and crew could hold the event up as a reason to clamp down on Americans' rights and to keep the National Guard in Washington to support their fantasy that DJT supporters are coming after them.

Mr. Marek, did you not watch any of the burning, looting and riots by BLM and ANTIFA last summer? I'll never forget the dad, leaving a children's hospital in Chicago with his young daughter on his shoulders, screaming in fear, as a mob chased them to their car. Fear they will feel for the rest of their lives.

<strong>Delena Smith</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>