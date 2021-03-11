EDITORIAL: Bradley makes fiscal responsibility count

Want to see something depressing? Do a Google news search for “Illinois pensions.”

You won’t find much in the way of positive headlines.

“Illinois pension fund liability jumps 19 percent.”

“Report: Illinois’ pension debt tops $300 billion.”

“Illinois pension debt reaches record-high.”

Had enough? Yeah, so have we. That’s why we happily published a report in Tuesday’s edition about the happenings of the Village of Bradley’s trustee board meeting on Monday evening.

That story’s headline? “Village of Bradley has fully funded its police, fire pension.”

Don’t see that headline often. And according to the village’s finance director, Rob Romo, you won’t read it anywhere else in Illinois. He told senior reporter Lee Provost that he believes Bradley is the only town in Illinois with 100 percent police and fire pension funds. Getting to this point was not an accident.

“A lot of hard work and smart decisions went into this,” Romo said.

And you read about most, if not all, of those decisions right here in the Daily Journal.

In November, the village asked its residents to approve a 1-percentage-point increase in Bradley’s sales tax rate in exchange for a rebate of the village’s portion of their property taxes. The additional tax revenue would be funneled into the pension funds.

In February, the village board opted to sell $11.8 million of pension obligation bonds to fill a $10.5 million hole in the fund. The move meant a fully funded $34 million police pension fund.

And finally, at Monday’s meeting, the board approved the use of $1,501,894 of a 2021 budget surplus of $4,767,431 — brought on mostly by that sales tax increase — to be transferred into the fire pension fund. The move brings the $3.2 million pension fund into full funding.

Clearly this all did not occur by happenstance, but rather a concerted effort by village officials working together toward a common goal.

We love to see our local leaders taking the government’s burden of fiscal responsibility seriously. It’s something well worth writing about.

"There's no reason why fiscal responsibility is a Democrat or a Republican point of view. It ought to be all of our points of view."

Gary Herbert