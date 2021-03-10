EDITORIAL: Signs of life emerge in state's vaccine rollout

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Has a new day dawned for the state’s vaccination rollout program? It sure seems the wheels are finally turning, and it’s a welcome change.

Illinois had a disastrous start in pushing the vaccine out to its counties after its emergency approval. So much so that the frustration among local elected officials was palpable.

Among those wringing their hands was Kankakee County Health Administer John Bevis. In our Feb. 12 article titled “Low vaccine supply causing frustration,” he quantified the availability as “slim pickings.”

At the time, there were 35,000 residents eligible for the vaccine and the county’s waiting list was 16,000 names long. Meanwhile, though, the supply being funneled here was dropping by the day.

And to make matters worse, his comments came on the heels of an announcement from the state that vaccine edibility would be expanded in the coming weeks. At the time, the county could hardly get its hands on enough vaccines to handle those in the current phase much less a new batch of residents.

And with the change opening the eligibility up to those with “a high-risk medical condition” or comorbidity, and state legislators, we’re not talking a handful of new outreached hands.

The rate the county was receiving doses, Bevis said, it would take 3½ years to vaccinate every resident.

Stop and really think about that. If things continued on the way they were heading, we’d still be knee deep in this pandemic in 2024.

But we’re hopeful that there’s light starting to peek through at the end of the tunnel. That hope stems from a search on VaccineFinder.org, which you read about in Tuesday’s Journal.

VaccineFinder is a free, online service where users can search for locations that offer vaccinations.

A search of within 10 miles of ZIP code 60901 netted nine local pharmacies that are offering the vaccination, with six of them showing they have the vaccine in stock.

So, is it all sunshine and roses now? Nope. But it’s better. And better is always a good thing.

"To live without Hope is to cease to live."

Fyodor Dostoevsky