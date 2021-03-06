WEBBER: Claims of white supremacy are only meant to divide us further

Try to be less white.

How do those five words make you feel?

This is a directive being pushed by woke corporations, like Coca-Cola, who hired Linkedin Learning to instruct employees for diversity training in an online course entitled “Confronting Racism.”

White privilege and white supremacy are the Democrats’ new dog whistle as people have become immune to being called a racist. Joe Biden tosses those terms out just about daily now. They are meant to divide us, and I suspect most informed people, regardless of color, have figured this out as well. I certainly don’t expect any of my friends and acquaintance of color to be any more or less satisfied of their heritage than I am, as we are all equal in this country and the eyes of our maker. A person should be proud of their birthright. To force employees into mandatory training to instruct Caucasians to be less white is absurd ... and racist. And who determined racism only comes in white?

It is uncertain if the program was part of author Robin DeAngelo’s ongoing attempts to paint all white people as racist. She’s white and made a career writing books on the matter, one a best-seller, and teaches classes on the subject. Only after the backlash did she start denying she was involved with Coke, but Linkedin Learning used parts of her material. She’s obviously been doing well with leftists, college kids, and spineless woke executives.

In my research, I was unable to find out how much DeAngelo or Linkedin Learning charges, but one reliable news program stated it was $20,000 per course. Good work if you can get it.

While Coke denies the classes were mandatory, despite employee whistle-blowers to the contrary, it is known they recently informed their law firms of new diversity targets. Now, at least 30 percent of the legal man-hours paid by Coke must be done by attorneys from “diverse” backgrounds. I’m guessing the word “diverse” as it is used in that statement means “anybody but a Caucasian.” That’s not racist?

One slide of the online class named “Understanding What it Means to Be White, Challenging What it Means to Be Racist” stated:

To be less white is to: Be less oppressive, arrogant, certain, defensive, and ignorant. (Really, ignorant?)

Additionally, white folks should: Be humble, listen, believe, break with apathy, and break with white solidarity.

Since Coke did present the programs, regardless if mandatory, would either mean they must believe white folks are guilty of the accusations mentioned above, or are kowtowing to the political correctness doctrine that won’t ever seem to go away.

Other than the ridiculous “breaking with white solidarity” statement, do you know anyone that wouldn’t benefit from any of the above suggestions, regardless of their color? Let he who lives in a glass house ...

Sadly, Coke isn’t the only corporation pushing diversity programs, as there are literally hundreds, including companies like Uber, Google and Facebook. And there are plenty of people and corporations that have jumped at the opportunity to present these programs to corporations at enormous charges. It’s become all the rage in corporate America.

I used the word sadly, not because everybody couldn’t use a little more compassion for their fellow man, which is basically what the above word list is referring to, but the problem with their actions is twofold:

First, is it really a corporation’s business to categorize people and decide who needs indoctrination? Is that not itself racism? A person hires on with a company to do a particular job at an agreed upon compensation, not to be instructed at what to think. There is a term for this kind of interference, it’s called brainwashing — sort of like what happens in our education system now.

Could you imagine the uproar if Coke had said be less black or less Latino? If they had, there would be a lot more wealthy blacks or Latinos after they sued the bejesus out of Coke. So why is it acceptable to tell someone to be less white? If they had made it mandatory for me, I’d certainly be conferring with a lawyer.

Secondly, this push is coming directly from the liberalism playbook. Why are our major corporations siding with, or complying with liberal orthodoxy in ever larger numbers, including painting Caucasians as racist? They are espousing an “Us Against Them” atmosphere. This is an extremely dangerous precedent being set in our country, one that I’m not sure we can overcome. If you don’t believe that, just look at how much control Big Tech now has.

Fortunately, Coke is seeing backlash over their anti-white rhetoric and forced diversity training. No surprise — white folks are shunning the product. Humorous memes are popping up on Facebook. I got a chuckle out of the polar bears leaving Coke with pink slips.

I don’t know how to be any less white, just like I don’t know how to stop being right-handed or conservative. But I have no interest in participating in the Left’s newest tactic to divide everyone in their never-ending quest for more power.

I do know how to drink less Coke though.