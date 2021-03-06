MAREK: Why do they name their cars like this?

As I drive down the highway now, I try to notice the model of each car. The reason that I do this is that I watched a video of a comedian sent by a fraternity brother. This hilarious man was performing in a bar that was merely called The Dry Bar, but the name of the comedian wasn’t mentioned. Some of the contents came out just too hilarious not to write about. I clearly became impressed with the names chosen for various models and contemplated the reason for some of the names. Thus my obsession with the rear-ends of automobiles.

As I went over the names, there was clearly a fascination with numbers by a part of the industry. Was a bigger number supposed to be better than a smaller one? Were higher numbers the more elite? Mazda had models that were the 2, 3, 5, and 6. Oldsmobile made the 88 and then the 98. Then Chrysler came out with a 200 and 300. Not to be outdone, BMW had the 300, 400, 500, and even a 700 series. Then came Ford with the 500. Mazda then started with a 323 came back with the 626 and the 929, while Pontiac returned with the 3000 and the 4000. Audi then made a 4000 and 5000. Pontiac reacted with a 6000, and Saab led the field with the 9000. But not to be outdone, Nissan decided to top the field forever with the Infinity.

Mitsubishi decided to name their models after things to see. First there was the Vision, something you were to look for in times of stress or indecision. Then they had the Eclipse, but Mom always said not to look at one or you could ruin your vision. Then they had the Mirage, something that you really were not supposed to see in the first place. Based on that, it might be hard to find your Mirage in a parking lot.

Then various companies decided to name vehicles after where one might live. They started in the heart of the big city and worked their way out to the sticks. They started with the Metro and soon followed with the Suburban. Then for someone a bit further out still, we got the Villager, then the Forester, and even the Frontier. Not to be outdone, the real far-out group brought us the Yukon, the Denali, the Tundra, and at the outer limits of everything, the Outback. Whoa, not yet done, we also got the entire fleet of Mercury and the Saturn! Now top that. Is the Black Hole next?

Plymouth made the Reliant, but it was a debatable question whether it was a reliant vehicle or whether it meant that you should be Reliant on public transportation.

If you wanted more adventure, we brought you the Discovery and then the Explorer. If you were lost, there was always the Pathfinder and the Trailblazer. You could use your Navigator if a bit lost. If you felt alone you could always have an Escort, an Amigo, or even a Sidekick to share your experiences. If really desperate you could use a Pilot.

If travel was your driving force, and you wanted to arrive quickly, you bought a Sprint. For the longer trip you bought a Journey. For a hopeful trip, a Quest might be just what the mechanic ordered. If the trip was to be really long, clearly an Expedition or an Excursion might work the best. While if you were dreaming really big, it should be an Odyssey.

For the even more daring, why not a Venture or Intrepid? You could visit Santa Fe or Tucson. If it is foreign travel you seek, then clearly it should be a Passport. Then you could drop by Sienna.

If you had a score to settle you could get an Avenger, or just go Rogue. With a dead battery, you certainly want a Charger. If you are bored, go to a Fiesta.

For those with a protruding navel what better car that an Audi (as in an outie). If you needed that workout, then get a Fit. And if the physical exercise doesn’t work out, and that chest slides south, there is always the Avalanche as a last resort.

For those who have an attention deficit or suffer from lack of interest in what is happening around you, there is an immediate need for a FOCUS!

When all else fails and your marriage or job becomes overwhelming, there is always the last resort: ESCAPE.

I don’t want to be too Gallant, but I love to find great material and then build on it to share with my readers. If some of the models are wrong, it’s not totally my fault. If a burglar steals a bad watch, he can’t use the warranty. I just thought it was time to leave Washington, politics, and movements and just have a laugh. I hope you joined me. Have a few smiles with the foregoing. Let me know if you find some good names I have missed. And to the comedian, I owe you for piquing my interest. What a great subject and if I learn your name, I want to go see your show.