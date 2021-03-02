EDITORIAL: Public notices come under fire yet again

Every year, an Illinois legislator proposes a bill to remove public notices from being published in newspapers and allow units of government to post them to their websites.

This year is no different. Enter House Bill 811. As other bills that have come and gone before it, HB 811 is a bad idea. Lawmakers should reject it, as they have in the past.

Newspapers have played a vital role in providing transparency about government through the publication of public notices. It’s worked for more than 150 years. Now, with the digital reach of newspapers through their websites and the statewide public notice site run by Illinois newspapers, notifying the public has never been more efficient, effective and impactful. Posting notices to newspaper websites and the statewide site are at no additional cost to government and is intended to provide even greater public access to these notices.

Conversely, there are nearly 7,000 units of government in Illinois. Only about half have a website. How efficient and effective would that be?

Units of government are required by statute to post meeting dates, agendas and minutes. Yet, many don’t. There are more than 1,400 townships in Illinois, and the vast majority don’t have a website but for the ones that do only 53% comply with the required posting of meeting dates, agendas and minutes. Why would different results be expected from the same government units if they control the posting of public notices?

The cost of public notices is one of the smallest expenses of government entities.

So, it’s not surprising that eliminating public notices from newspapers won’t reduce taxes. Realistically no unit of government is going to lower its tax levy. So, if the Legislature really wants to lower public notice expense and ultimately property taxes, they’re looking in the wrong direction.

The majority of the more than 400 newspapers in Illinois are small businesses. Like every other small business, newspapers have been hit hard by the pandemic. Removing public notices will make it even harder for newspapers to do what they do best — serve and inform their communities.

I find that when you open the door toward openness and transparency, a lot of people will follow you through.

Kirsten Gillibrand