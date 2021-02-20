EDITORIAL: Opportunity to soon flow at Jordan River Farm

Daily Journal editorial board

Young adulthood can be a daunting time.

Childhood is behind you and adult life has just begun, or in some cases, has yet to arrive. As John Mellencamp so eloquently sings: “It’s a sad, sad feeling when you’re living on those in-betweens.’’

But for those who want to find happiness rather than sadness, and want to live life with a purpose, a marvelous opportunity has arisen in eastern Kankakee County, where Jordan River Farm is taking shape in Hopkins Park.

Orchestrated by the Diocese of Joliet’s Office for Human Dignity, the farm will serve as a live-in community for people ages 22 and above who will commit to the ideals of prayer, community, service and simplicity while spending at least a year on this farm fittingly tucked away in a rural area.

While there, the residents will receive free room and board as well as a stipend, and this will allow them to focus their efforts on leading home repair service projects, running a community garden, hosting retreat and prayer events, teaching visitors about charity and social justice, and serving the people of Hopkins Park’s Sacred Heart Mission.

Who might visit the farm? It could be most anybody, and certainly local groups who want to benefit from a trip to this unique place where simple freedoms, rather than consumerist habits, will be emphasized. Nia White, who was recently named the director of Jordan River Farm, is looking forward to welcoming you.

“I hope to see groups that consist of diverse people, ages, and education levels to participate in retreats and activities at the farm,” she said.

Retreats will begin briefly for Earth Day and then officially start near the end of May. For more information or to schedule a retreat, email White at nwhite@dioceseofjoliet.org.

"In spirituals, the talk of code and deliverance was for a better life. 'Crossing the River Jordan,' was code, of course, for escaping to freedom.''

Kathleen Battle