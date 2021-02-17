Voice of the People: Kinzinger correct to condemn Trump

I am responding to recent letters criticizing Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

I wish I was in Congressman Kinzinger's district. As a resident of Bourbonnais, I am stuck in the 2nd District with former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg's carpetbagger transplant Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

Congressman Kinzinger is a native of Kankakee County and he is correct to disavow President Trump. I have always considered myself a moderate centrist who leans Republican. My parents raised me to not be a single-issue voter. In 2016, I had to hold my nose to vote for Mrs. Clinton.

Even then, Mr. Trump was an egomaniac who believed in his own celebrity. I agreed with many of his positions, but she would have been prepared for the proverbial 1 a.m. phone call. Throughout his presidency, he continued to prove her statement during one of the debates that he didn't have the temperament to be president; evidence the endless Tweets. America first is fine; America alone is not. Getting NATO partners and UN members to shoulder their fair share is fine; not poking them in the eye. And he was correct in pulling out of President Obama's illegal Iran 'deal', a treaty never ratified by the Senate.

The first impeachment was a sham; and the mainstream media was blatantly biased which caused me to turn my back on CNN. I even held my nose to vote for President Trump in 2020 because the egotist I knew was better than a California liberal one heartbeat away from the presidency.

But, his behavior at the end of his term was not presidential,

President Bush 41 wasn't happy about losing; but he and Mrs. Bush welcomed the Clinton's graciously. Just like the Obamas graciously welcomed the Trumps. The rhetoric he and his son used on January 6, 2021, did incite people to riot. And he failed to promptly march to the Brady Press Room when it broke out in order to call them off. I have no doubt he is proud to be the only president impeached twice. However, his legacy will be tarnished forever because of these actions; just like President Nixon's legacy will always be tarnished by Watergate. It is now time for Trump supporters to take a breath and accept reality.

He did do good things; but he did many others in the wrong way. Now we have to hope that President Biden stays healthy the next four years.

It is also time to get off Congressman Kinzinger's back. I only hope that with redistricting, the Illinois legislature puts Kankakee County back in his district. And to anyone who says I can't be a real Republican because I am not swallowing the Trump party line, I respond; A) I never drank the powdered drink, B) I once heard former Congresswoman/Labor Secretary Lynn Martin challenged for being pro-choice respond that she could disagree with someone's opinion, but would always respect & defend that person's right to hold their opinion.

JM Devine

Bourbonnais