Antiquated jury assembly room needs an update

A former Kankakee County judge who is no longer with us used to jokingly tell his friends to never visit him at work.

He was making a reference to the circumstances that most often brought members of the public into the courtroom. Aside from the civil marriage ceremonies performed at the courthouse, seldom were the circumstances pleasant.

For too long in this county, a jury duty summons has also been viewed as something rather unpleasant. Potential jurors have crowded into the cramped confines of the courthouse basement, and securing a place to sit among the dated plastic seats located there is not always a guarantee.

Such conditions make it hard to develop an enthusiastic pool of people eager to serve, and for the system to be effective, it’s vital the public be willing to step forward when summoned.

That’s why the most recent edition of the weekend Daily Journal contained some potentially good news. As reported by Chris Breach, county officials are seeking $400,000 in grant money to perform a major renovation that would address space limitations, establish a separate entrance to the jury room and provide lockers for jurors to store their valuables when called to hear a case.

County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler makes it clear the work will not be done until the money is approved and secured, but he also expresses confidence it will occur. “We’re going to plan like it’s going to happen,’’ he said.

We should all root for its success as well. Like voting, performing jury duty is a civic obligation, and it can be an interesting and memorable experience under the right circumstances. A renovated courthouse assembly room would improve the situation here, and by association, improve the judicial system as a whole.

"Serving jury duty is a fascinating little slice of life, with its motley crew of personalities.''

Nina Garcia