Voice of the People: Even with vaccine, fight to contain virus continues

Apparently there have been several vaccines developed to aid in controlling the COVID-19 virus. The effectiveness of the vaccines will be affected by the ability to get them to market in large enough quantities. Plus there are other factors that must be considered, such as the efficiency of the delivery system, acceptance by the public to receive them, and the hope that no negative event will discourage their use.

Scientists have indicated the virus has evolved to keep itself going. This is quite worrisome, especially when different parts of the world seem to be developing vaccine strains. Apparently each new strain has different traits which may necessitate different vaccines.

It will be difficult, but it is necessary that we are prepared for an even longer period of being in the grip of the virus. At this point in time, it is imperative that we follow the advice of the medical and scientific communities: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, and keep abreast of the latest news on this virus.

Norman E. Pounder

Milford