Ron Jackson: Holding out hope this horrible movie will soon end

We are about a month away from the one-year mark since our first pandemic shutdown. In the past 11 months, I have run the gamut from doubtful to acceptance to defeat to hopeful again.

Initially, it was hard to fathom that a manmade germ could quickly take over the whole world. Especially, with the world’s cumulative scientific intelligence. The COVID-19 pandemic was thrust upon us like old, horrible Sci-Fi movies called “The Blob,” “The Day The Earth Stood Still,” “Creature From The Black Lagoon” and “Invaders from Mars.” Even with a history of pandemics, today’s scientific community should have been too advanced and prepared to have been surprised by any new crippling invasion. While not a hoax, it appeared at first an exaggeration. Mankind was just too smart to be caught off guard. We thought.

Even if it was accurate, there was no way it could grow out of control at the speed of a wildfire of an unraked forest. But it did. Numbers of victims soon became names of victims as the viral creature reached our personal circles. It was as if the space aliens who landed just outside of Picabo, Idaho, had found their way to our most populated cities. And the numbers of victims continued to climb.

We looked to the science and medical authorities for answers, only to be provided with defenses that seemed about as effective as the bullets the small-town sheriffs would fire at encroaching metallic aliens. When the days turned into months with no real, sustained progress, a sense of defeat was surely imminent.

As the national virus-related death toll nears one-half million and nearly 1 percent of the population having positively contracted the virus, there appears to be some hope. The record-setting approval of multiple virus fighting vaccines is cause for optimism. The biggest prohibitive to success seems to be the lack of an effective distribution. But, that too, may soon turn the tide.

Meanwhile around the country in the midst of the pandemic, we were faced with social, political and economic upheaval not seen in more than a half century. While medical intelligence was fighting a virus, there seemed to be an epidemic lack of intelligence that caused us to fight each other. We fought over how to fight the virus. We fought over political ideology. We fought just to fight. The only thing we did not fight was any new war. Of all the things we could find to fight about, or fight against together, a new enemy on foreign soil was not one of them. Who could have imagined that the gravest threat to our way of life would be a fellow citizen? Even greater than an invisible virus.

Here we are mid-February of a new year that we resolved to be better than the old one. Here we are in the midst of a very late season cold snap of single-digit temperatures. But spring is just a few weeks away coinciding with the anniversary of the day our lives seemed to stand still. Like the sighting of the first robin or the sound of the first lawnmower of the impatient neighbor that signals the return of spring, there is a feeling of hopefulness of a return of normalcy.

It is a sad commentary that it would require a marathon of watching old, unbelievably and horribly written, acted and produced science fiction movies to provide a glimmer of hope that the earth survives.

Or find solace in a quote by an unknown author, “At the end of the day, all you need is hope and strength. Hope that it will get better and strength to hold on until it does.”