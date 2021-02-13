EDITORIAL: Don't freeze out restaurants on Valentine's Day

For almost a year now, our local dining establishments have largely been frozen out not by bitter cold, but a pandemic and the rules enacted to control its spread.

But the situation was seemingly looking up for these eateries. Earlier this month, Region 7, the region comprised of Kankakee and Will counties under the state’s Restore Illinois Plan, was cleared to resume indoor dining with some restrictions.

The news came just in time as Valentine’s Day, a date long associated with couples enjoying a romantic dinner, was just around the corner. What’s more, the holiday falls on a weekend Sunday, meaning restauranteurs could legitimately anticipate a much-needed boost in business.

But now that weekend and Sunday are upon us, and they come along with one of the most chilling forecasts in years. As for Sunday, the high temperature is expected to reach only 7 degrees.

This can be considered a bad break, but if local residents show some consideration toward our restaurants, the blow will not be so hard to sustain.

Despite the bone-chilling cold, won’t you still do your part to help salvage this special day? Particularly hearty souls could venture out long enough to patronize their favorite place. The daylight hours would seem to be the best time, but dinner time remains an option if you bundle up properly.

If this doesn’t seem feasible, takeout and delivery options exist, and you can let someone else do the cooking for you to allow for more time spent with your significant other.

COVID-19 has been a great disruptor, and few have seen their livelihoods disrupted more than those who operate and work at restaurants. This Valentine’s Day, don’t limit your affection to just one person. Show a little love for them. They will repay the favor by filling your belly with a warm meal on a frigid day.

"Although I believe affection and romance should be shown all year around, it's always smart to have a good plan up your sleeve for Valentine's Day.''

Marcus Samuelsson