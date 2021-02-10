Fortitude shelters homeless from freezing cold

While no time is a good time to be homeless, the winter months pose the greatest challenge.

This holds particularly true right now, as the region is gripped in a bitter cold spell that shows no immediate sign of relenting. A night spent on the streets always poses potential peril, but the risk of frostbite and even death by freezing, only further endangers the poor souls faced with this plight.

Fortitude Community Outreach has made a mission of finding shelter for the homeless since its inception four years ago. While it has faced multiple challenges, it has also achieved great success, as evidenced by a story written by reporter Taylor Leddin which appeared Monday in the Daily Journal.

As the temperature regularly dips toward zero and below during the current cold snap, Fortitude has established a schedule which allows shelter for the homeless all seven days of the week.

On Mondays, the site is Resurrection Community Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee; On Tuesdays and Fridays, the site is the former St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Kankakee; On Thursdays, the site is River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bourbonnais; and on Saturdays, the site is Immanuel Baptist Church in Kankakee.

That leaves Wednesdays and Sundays, and Fortitude has partnered with the Salvation Army of Kankakee to provide hotel vouchers for the homeless on those evenings.

What’s more, River Valley Christian Fellowship is allowing use of its bus so the homeless don’t have to walk far to reach the destination on Thursdays. Again this is timely, as a mile-long walk in frigid temperatures is something to avoid.

The compassionate efforts of Fortitude has truly made a difference, even a life-and-death difference, for the community’s less fortunate. Fortitude is determined to continue that work and improve its services, and you can help. To donate or volunteer, visit <a href="http://fortitudecommunityoutreach.org" target="_blank">fortitudecommunityoutreach.org</a>.

"It can be refugees, it can be a pregnant mother, it can be a 15-year-old... homelessness can happen to everybody.''

Giles Deacon