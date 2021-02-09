Voice of the People: Christians can't surrender to radicals

"We will not be silenced" (That remains to be seen).

This is the title of a 2020 must read book for everyone who professes Christianity or loves the United States as founded or both.

Written by Dr. Erwin Lutzer, 36-year senior pastor of Moody Bible Church in Chicago, it details how we got to the present state we are in America with the radicals controlling the major institutions of society and now the government.

Frankly, we are where we are because for too long, the church, professing Christians, have to tried get along with those who will not be appeased.

Until they have either pushed us off the cliff into permanent silence or we signal complete surrender instead of opposition to their radical views and agenda for America, their cry will be "No Justice (their view of justice), No Peace" and they will try by every means possible to eliminate any opposition to the agenda of radically altering our Constitution, our education system, our churches, truth of sexuality, wealth re-distribution, etc.

I write, this with a heavy heart as I see the America I love dissolving before my eyes with its legal system and legislatures seemingly agreeing or cowed by the radicals.

America, has always been a special place, not perfect, but the best place on earth to find equality among the races, genders and classes.

As Dr. Lutzer makes it clear in chapter after after chapter, we are now in a corner, our backs to the walls, with no other choices but to denounce our faith, what we know to be true or perhaps suffer imprisonment, loss of jobs, (certainly friends and social standing) and if it gets bad enough death. (Don't think it can't happen here when you have people deluded enough to think that men can become women and vice versa.)

Personally, now alone, without my wife of 59 plus years, I am ready for whatever fight the radicals want to have.

As Martin Luther said, "Here I stand, I cannot do otherwise." Further, the early church confirmed "Lord, look upon their threats and grant to your servants to continue to speak your words with all boldness.'' (Acts 4:29)

Boldness doesn't mean threatening, yelling, etc. it means standing firmly for the truth, not denying it, stating our case plainly in love and being willing to accept those who see their error and turn from it or if they have the power to submit to the verdict of society when we are powerless to do anything but confess the truth.

This has happened before to God's servants and will surely happen again before the return of Christ.

I pray that when the Church collectively finds its voice we will be able to stand and change society, rather than being persecuted and destroyed by society.

Whichever it way it goes, a quote from Shakespeare says it best.

"We owe God a death and truthfully, we care not which way it will, they who die today are quit for the next."

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais