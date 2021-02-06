Ron Jackson: There's nothing like the joy of shoveling snow

I am a blessed man. Not only am I blessed, I am fortunate enough to realize it and appreciate it.

I can do what I want to do whenever I want to do it. Of course, we all have limitations, but physically, I have none. I am in my mid-60s. I have full physical capabilities. Weather permitting, I can walk 5 to 10 miles a day and run a few miles less. I can commit to a workout regime. However, what helps me appreciate and measure my physical health more than anything is that I can still shovel snow. And I love it.

Like a child anticipating Santa Claus, I had been hoping for a big snow since late October. Finally, we got a nice dose last weekend. There are no appropriate words to describe how ecstatic I was. It was deep. It was wet. It was heavy. For nearly five hours, I would be in snow heaven.

A survivor of the “Blizzard of 1967,” there are very few activities I find more pleasurable than shoveling snow. Fortunately, we haven’t experienced anything like that snow in the 54 years since. I have never hoped for any accumulation like the nearly 2 feet that storm dropped on us. When you’re around 10, you can deal with that. At nearly 64, a foot less snow is a good challenge.

Today, to make snow shoveling or any outside winter activity more enjoyable, protective garb and tools are affordable and readily available. You can be outfitted in the best, most comfortable climate protection clothing that allows you to stay outside for as long as you need. Throw in the convenience of having whatever audio you choose to keep you company available in the form of a tiny little device, and it is indeed heavenly. The solitude is priceless. For a few precious moments, your thoughts are void of the current issues. No politics, no pandemic, no pettiness, just peacefulness. That is until you are interrupted by someone yelling unsolicited advice.

When you are in your personal happy place, you don’t need someone reminding you that wet snow can be heavy. Or that an average number of people die each year from shoveling snow. Or that you should do it in shifts. Or that “at your age.”

After nearly five hours, the job was completed to my satisfaction. I could have kept going. In the recent past I would have. There were a few dear friends who are no longer here, who would discourage me from removing snow from their homes but would have a fresh pot of coffee ready when I was done.

Warm and energized, it wasn’t until after I stopped shoveling that I realized the extent of my exertion and childlike contentment. And how blessed I am. And how others may not appreciate my wish for lots of snow. Four days hence, piles of the dirty, frozen and inconvenient snow could be seen everywhere. Thus, reminding me of how blessed I am that I can fortunately navigate through it.

The nearly 10 inches of snow was fun. I would not mind if we received a couple more good blankets before the winter is over. But I won’t wish for it until near the end of this year. I will just have to find other things to take my mind far from our daily doldrums.

There is nothing like the joy of shoveling snow. The being bundled up where no one can tell who you are or what you are thinking is priceless. You can think, laugh, sing, cuss. As long as you’re moving, you shouldn’t be bothered. Shouldn’t being the operative word.

If only I could be just as mentally blessed.