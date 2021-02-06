Current Citizens of the Year a stellar class

Every year since 2002, the Daily Journal has bestowed Citizen of the Year awards to a group of people in various categories.

Every class of honorees has been richly deserving because of the positive contributions each member made, and in many cases, continue to make for their communities. But the Class of 2020, the current class just announced, might be the most impressive yet.

Not only did they do valuable work for the common good, they did it while the challenge of a worldwide health pandemic made the work more challenging and necessary than ever.

The final member of the six-person class, <strong>Lifetime Achievement Award winner and Olivet Nazarene University President John Bowling,</strong> is featured on the front page of today’s newspaper. Bowling, who will retire from the position after 30 years later this year, led a phenomenal period of growth for the university and has positioned it for future success.

Other winners, announced earlier this week, include:

<strong>Citizen of the Year and Kankakee School District 111 Superintendent Genevra Walters,</strong> who led the transition to providing education during a pandemic while also addressing the challenges of the community, such as gun violence, head on.

<strong>Citizen of the Year and Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis,</strong> who has led the county’s effort to manage all aspects of the COVID-19 outbreak since it emerged last March.

<strong>Young Citizen of the Year Eric Peterson</strong>, a 33-year-old veteran and Manteno resident who founded Project Headspace and Timing, an organization devoted to helping veterans in need.

<strong>Sports Citizen of the Year Jo Grogan</strong>, who coached boys and girls swimming at Kankakee High School for 40-plus years and provided valuable tutelage to countless athletes. Early last year, the KHS pool was renamed Grogan Natatorium in her honor.

<strong>Sports Citizen of the Year Vern Turner</strong>, a Kankakee Community College security officer who works as a basketball official at the high school, college and NBA levels. Turner brought the Top Notch Mental Health Awareness Challenge to KCC a few years back, and the day-long tournament is set to resume in 2022.

We again congratulate the current winners and thank them for their efforts. We also look forward to unveiling a new Citizens of the Year Class next year.

"Every good citizen adds to the strength of a nation.''

Gordon B. Hinckley