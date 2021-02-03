Voice of the People: Scary times lie ahead for conservatives

I have noticed a theme in conversations with other conservatives lately.

"Scary times " and "afraid" are frequent words ever since the Biden-Harris administration started. (Why do they label themselves as such anyway? Ol' Joe not sticking around long?) The fear of the new regime is telling. Where do they want to take us?

Are we to be China's pawn? The CCP cheered when Biden won. He owes them and they know it.

Joe has signed more executive orders and memos than any of his 45 predecessors. But they called President Trump a dictator.

Biden-Harris has ruled that men can be women and ruin women's sports and men are privileged to use women's washrooms. I, as a woman, have no say so in that?

Another dictate was to stop all deportations, immediately. It caused so much confusion for ICE and thankfully a judge gave an injunction stopping that order for a couple of weeks. A high percentage of illegals coming over the border have criminal records. Is that good for America? Would that help our COVID virus pandemic?

Joe Biden also signed an executive order stopping the Keystone XL pipeline throwing 10,000 Americans out of good paying jobs. That doesn't include the ancillary work attached to the pipeline. I guess Joe has been napping so much he doesn't know that so many Americans lost their jobs when the Democrat governors closed their states down. That's scary.

Biden is also whittling his way back into the Paris Accord which is a treaty but Democrats neglect that part because the Senate has to ratify a treaty.

The heart of the Paris Accord is a redistribution of money. John Kerry, the tax dodger, has just stated, if carbon emissions went to zero, it would not be enough.

Nothing is ever enough to the Democrats. Taxpayers have deep pockets.

And more taxes are coming, Biden said so.

Joe Biden spoke of unity at his forgettable inaugural speech. Who was he speaking to? He has shown he will rule by fiat, not by consensus. He is rolling over the rule of law and reaching across the aisle is not his style. If unity was important to him, he would have told Nancy Pelosi to stand down on the second sham impeachment of President Trump she conjured up. Unity?

No, it is not unity but total conformity the new administration is demanding.

Many in the administration want total submission. they are calling on former administration employees to be blacklisted. Is that not scary?

Is this what Ron Jackson and Dana Milbank, columnists of the Daily Journal who vehemently backed Mr. Biden, want?

This is new territory in America. Your thoughts are enough to end you, where? Re-education camps? Gulags? Priion?

It does not bode well for us conservatives. What are their plans for us if we don't go along with their program? If it is like how they treat the unborn we are in deep trouble. And, that is scary.

Linda Nicolais

Kankakee