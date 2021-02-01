Voice of the People: Report on Capitol incident hard to believe

The article "Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege," published in the Daily Journal, January 27, 2021, does not pass the smell test.

I don't believe for a minute friends and family members of the rally goers sent screenshots of selfies, videos and comments to the FBI. More likely, the social media giants might know something about the "informing."

Sure, some of the rally supporters went inside the Capitol. The doors were wide open. Now, they're being tracked down, facing criminal charges and losing their jobs. Pray for these people. They're not terrorists.

The media and FBI should find the real terrorists. The two pictures provided with the article would be a good place to start. Also, I previously saw a picture of someone dressed like an Indian standing at the podium. Who was that? None of these people looked like rally supporters. They look like trouble.

Linda Longtin

St. Anne