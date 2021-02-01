Voice of the People: Group makes progress toward pretrial reform

The Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices recognizes for too long, our criminal justice system has criminalized poverty; often detaining low-level, nonviolent offenders simply because they cannot afford bail. The General Assembly is commended for addressing this difficult issue in its recent pretrial reform legislation. The legislation includes a delayed effective date, which will be critical in establishing effective statewide pretrial practices and ensuring individuals who pose a threat to public safety are detained pretrial.

In 2017, the Illinois Supreme Court formed the commission, a multidisciplinary body of criminal justice stakeholders including all three branches of government. The commission was charged with providing recommendations regarding comprehensive pretrial reform throughout Illinois. The group met for two years, studied best practices, consulted pretrial reform experts, held public forums, and collected stakeholder feedback, culminating in its final report in 2020.

Last summer, the court established a bipartisan task force to implement the report recommendations. Members of the task force discussed the proposed pretrial reform legislation with legislators and advocates, working to align the bill as much as possible with the recommendations in the commission’s final report.

The Supreme Court has directed the task force to assume a leadership role regarding the implementation of this historic and courageous legislation. We look forward to continued dialogue with the legislative authors and will work to ensure comprehensive, sustainable pretrial reform is implemented throughout Illinois.

Robbin Stuckert

Presiding judge, 23rd Judicial Circuit

Chair, Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Pretrial Practices