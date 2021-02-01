Has a turning point emerged in COVID battle?

During this seemingly endless period when the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted most aspects of our lives, we have looked for evidence of a turning point that will lead to better days ahead.

We used this space to speculate the turning point had arrived early last April, when Kankakee County residents began recovering from the virus in greater numbers than they perished from the disease. Alas, it was not to be, as the pandemic did not ease and instead got worse.

But Thursday’s edition included a story that detailed how Illinois established a one-day record for COVID vaccines administered. At the same time, the rolling positivity rate for the malady declined to 4.5 percent. It marked the 19th straight day the rate had dropped, and the 4.5 percent figure was the lowest registered since Oct. 13.

At the risk of embracing premature hope, these two trends again signal a potential turning point in the battle to conquer COVID. The current trends also appear to have more substance, as it makes sense more vaccinations provide a reliable way to drive the positivity rate further down.

We all can do our parts to maintain these trends. As tiresome as it has become, we must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing in the coming weeks and months. The time will come when we finally can ease up on the precautions, but that time is not now.

We also must be receptive to receiving the vaccine and remain patient as problems with distribution rollout are worked through. The message from health officials proclaiming everyone who wants a shot will get one rings true, but that doesn’t mean everyone instantly will receive one.

There is a growing sense we indeed have turned the corner. We just need to stay the course to successfully navigate the remaining road ahead.

"The turning point in the process of growing up is when you discover the core of strength within you that survives all hurt.''

Max Lerner