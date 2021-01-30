Ron Jackson: Trump devotees still follow his misguided lead

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America…”. We know the rest. From our earliest ability to comprehend belonging to something outside our immediate family, we were taught the pledge. In just a few words, it established our loyalty as citizens. We cited it to affirm the freedoms, values and rights the flag represents.

Never have we pledged any loyalty to a man. No person in this country warrants such reverence. We respect the office. The officeholder does not automatically receive that respect. It must be earned and maintained.

Until now. Nearly two weeks since leaving the office of president unceremoniously, disgraced and twice impeached, Donald J. Trump is still worshipped. He is worshipped by many who claimed they only supported his governing and not his personal character. Well now there is no Trump policy to support. Yet, he is growing bigger in influence than when he held office.

Even with the former president’s means of communication curtailed, his influence is flourishing. Trumpism is expanding. Truth be damned. As when he was in office, any disagreement with anything Trumpish by elected Republicans would be political suicide.

There is an accepted fallacy that Trump changed the Republican Party. He did not. By the virtue of the continued reverence since his departure is evidence that he merely exposed the party. America’s greatest fear is being realized. One Trump was not a problem. Millions of them are.

There is now an argument that Trump should face no further accountability for his crimes against the country because he is no longer in office. That makes about as much sense as suggesting a bank robber should not be prosecuted once he has left the bank. Or that any person who commits an act of violence upon a citizen should not be held accountable once he has left the scene of the crime. We are already denied the right to use force to stop a fleeing criminal once his or her back is to us.

The country’s biggest obstacle is getting his following to admit that he committed any crime. Even with video proof of his inciting his sheep to violently attack our government, injuring and killing law enforcement and threatening to harm elected members of government, including Trump’s own vice president, his base saw something else. Not only did he implore his minions to assault the Capitol, he promised them he would “be there with you”.

At his rally just before the terrorist attack, the president could be heard exhorting his followers, “We are going to the Capitol and we are going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they are never voting for anything, not even one vote — but we are going to try, give our Republicans, the weak ones — because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.” We and our is evidence of Trump’s explicit involvement, even though he cowardly did not join them as he promised.

The new threat to take back our country was welcomed by those who refused to accept that the country had already been legally taken back by the majority of voters.

We are now faced with the realization that the same ilk who claimed to be offended by a small number of citizens, and who the president called SOBs for legally and peacefully protesting a perceived injustice by kneeling during the playing of our anthem, committed physical violence against Congress and one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Yet this same group of terrorists, with the president’s blessings, used the United States flag to assault law enforcement. Only to be told by the president after the damage was done, that “We love you. You’re very special.”

It is never the despot. It is always those who blindly follow him who are the biggest threat to all that we pledge our allegiance.