Don't miss chance to cast Reader's Choice ballot

Don’t let the chance to voice your choice slip by.

There are only a few hours left to vote in the 2020 Daily Journal Readers Choice Awards, and you can do so by visiting daily-journal.com and clicking on the Readers Choice Vote Now! tab (<a href="http://daily-journal.com/readerschoice" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/readerschoice</a>) near the top of the page. At 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, the contest ends and the announcement of the best of the best will follow.

For the past few weeks, readers have been casting votes in the categories of children & education, dining, entertainment & leisure, health & beauty, home, home services & finance, other services, people & places, shopping, and vehicles dealers & services.

The finalists have been determined by nominations made by the public. If you previously made a nomination, you must understand they don’t count as actual votes. To further support your favorites, you need to take the additional step of casting a vote.

Choices to be made include your favorite school, breakfast place, golf course, barber shop, bank, pet groomer, insurance agent, grocery store and new car dealer, among others. There are 157 total choices to be made across the nine categories.

Like all of us, these businesses and service providers have encountered tremendous challenges during a year where a worldwide health crisis emerged. It would mean the world to them if you not only supported them through spending your hard-earned dollars, but also by casting a vote to help them become a Reader’s Choice winner.

But the time for waiting is over. The time to act is now. Submit your ballot to determine the very best of 2020.

