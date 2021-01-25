Forget TV; Watch the candidate forums this week

In the past, hardly a week would go by without someone in your household proclaiming, “There’s nothing good on TV tonight.”

But with the ever-increasing popularity of the home computer, the complaint is much less common these days. If the TV doesn’t keep you entertained, there’s a seemingly never-ending variety of websites and streaming services that can draw and keep your attention.

Such an attraction will be available this week as the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will host two nights of candidate forums ahead of the Feb. 23 Kankakee primary election.

The first forum will be Tuesday. At 5:45 p.m., Democratic city clerk candidates Stacy Gall and Lashaan Lott will participate. At 6:45 p.m., 2nd Ward Democratic aldermanic candidates David Baron and Lisa Richardson, along with 6th Ward Republican Party candidates Kelly Johnson and YaQuantis Adams, will discuss the issues.

On Thursday, all four of Kankakee’s mayoral hopefuls are expected to take part. At 5:30 p.m., Democratic candidates Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and challenger Angela Shea will debate. At 6:45 p.m., Republican candidates Chris Curtis and J.J. Hollis will face off.

Because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the public will not be able to go to the Kankakee Public Library and attend the forums. But virtual attendance is just a couple mouse clicks away. The debates will be available for viewing on Zoom at <a href="http://bit.ly/NAACPforum" target="_blank">bit.ly/NAACPforum</a>. You’ll need the meeting ID (899 8307 4200) and the passcode (249951).

Additionally, the forums will be available on the Kankakee County NAACP Facebook Page and the Kankakee Public Library YouTube channel.

Kankakee residents are urged to watch, as it is a pivotal time for the city, and the election will help shape its immediate future.

Even non-Kankakee residents likely will find the forums interesting and entertaining. After all, there’s a good chance there will be “nothing good on TV” those evenings.

"It is better to debate a question without settling it than to settle a question without debating it.''

Joseph Joubert