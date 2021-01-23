WEBBER: All should be concerned about censorship of Trump

Before I left for vacation, I was shocked that social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, censored the sitting president of the United States. It still seems completely incomprehensible as I write this.

I was even more dumbfounded that we, the American people, allowed it to happen. As free Americans, we should have dropped the services of any social media source immediately for taking away his First Amendment rights, regardless if you like him or not.

I’d been planning to drop Facebook after returning last Saturday. My design was to switch to the alternative Parler, and had opened an account. Being a hambone, I regularly publish my blog in various groups on Facebook and needed to find alternate sources for my dopamine hits.

Censorship has been on my mind heavily as it appears conservatism is the current target. I had every intent of writing a commentary about it, but it occurred to me if I was going to talk the talk, I had to walk the walk by severing the umbilical cord to Facebook.

When I got back from vacation however, I learned Parler had also been censored by being removed from the internet by Apple, Google, and Amazon. (No collusion there?) Seems they blamed Parler for allowing the Deplorables to use Parler services on their platform to incite the assault on the capitol. I guess it doesn’t occur to snowflake geeks that ANTIFA and/or BLM might use Parler, too.

My understanding is that Parler has made a deal with another internet provider and may be back up by the end of the month … if Parler doesn’t go broke. We can only hope so as to give Big Tech the one-finger salute they deserve. Or we can always repeal Section 230 to reel them in a little.

Folks, Big Tech has taken over our ways to communicate, and now is chipping away at the First Amendment rights of conservatives by acts of censorship. Are we that addicted to our media sources and cell phones, or so righteous in our ideologies, that we don’t care half of America is being censored? Know this — if it’s not affecting you now, they will eventually come for you as well.

Incredibly, Alex Stamos, former Facebook chief security advisor, appeared on CNN pushing for eradicating all conservative media. CNN wants to censor Newsmax because of its growing conservative popularity. And most incredible of all, left-wing elitist loon Katie Couric wants to “deprogram” Trump supporters. I will volunteer for Katie to try it on me first.

Big business has also gotten involved in abetting these acts of censorship by threatening to pull their ads from internet providers for having the audacity to allow certain companies or people they don’t like to use the service. One would think they would like to sell to all of America, rather than just half.

Parler is attempting to get its site back up on the internet provider, Cloudrovia. Instantly, the furniture brand Savs and a video-calling-platform named Pijin pulled their ads from Cloudrovia.

For the record, Savs makes office furniture in Europe. And, after an exhaustive internet search that nearly cost me my eyesight, I believe Pijin is based in Australia and is a competitor to Zoom and Skype.

A snowflake at Pijin said, “Parler have been directly involved in the promotion of propaganda … instigated violence, destruction of government property & murder … It’s not something we will support. We won’t be using Cloudrovia … any longer.”

A Savs pinhead also said the company does “not condone any of the hate speech that circulates on Parler.”

If they were both so concerned about what content the platforms allow on the internet, why didn’t they say or do something about those sites allowing the transmission of child porn?

One would be hard-pressed to find many of the millions of Trump voters who believe the Capitol incident was entirely incited by Trump supporters, nor much different than any of the anarchy seen all summer with people tearing apart our cities.

I couldn’t find one incident where either of these companies had a word to say about the anarchy that destroyed Kenosha, Wis., when a man was shot by police, but now admits he had a knife and a criminal record.

So, excuse me if I don’t care what people from foreign countries think about our election process; we’ve been the envy of the world for 245 years thanks to our Founding Fathers and the blood of generations that came after them.

Fortunately, the CEO of Cloudrovia had enough spine to stand up to the companies threatening to leave. He replied:

“You may not support the current leader of the USA. However, if you respect democracy … consider 75 million Americans voted him into power. The recent bans on social media signal a dangerous threat to our democracy.

“… We have witnessed the silencing of an elected politician by non-elected entrepreneurs. Taking away anyone’s voice … should worry us all. The fact this voice belongs to the elected leader of the free world, exhibits the frightening power of tech.”

You might want to go back and read his last paragraph again. I couldn’t have said it any better.