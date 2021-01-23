Ron Jackson: No time for apathy as local elections near

One successful, secure election is in the record books. The people have spoken. The results have been certified and a new president has taken the oath of office. All futile, illegal resistance has been squashed. It is time to move onward from the dismal MAGA era and towards restoring our rightful place in the world. It is not farfetched to believe that in the near future we can again chant, “We’re number one!” and the whole world will be hard pressed to disagree.

As with any new administration, we must take a wait-and-see approach to find out if campaign promises will be honored or if they were just rhetoric or lies. The first 100 days of the President Joe Biden era should be interesting if not defining. And should we be less than enamored with our new federal leadership, we get to readdress it in two years. In the meantime, we have local issues and leadership to consider.

It is now time to focus on the next, and possibly a more important election. We get another chance to make our voices heard in the upcoming local, municipal elections including the mayoral election of Kankakee and Bradley. We have our own decisions to make regarding which next direction we want to go.

Early voting is open for the 2021 consolidated primary election for the city of Kankakee voters only. The primary election day is Feb. 23, 2021. There are two mayoral candidates from the Democrat and Republican Party vying for votes to advance to the consolidated election to be held April 6, 2021.

The pandemic and leadership questions may mirror our national issues. But there are other problems that need to be addressed immediately on the local level. The crime incident rate, particularly violent crime, tops each mayoral candidate’s agenda. Three weeks into the new year there have already been several incidents of gunfire resulting in injuries. Which candidate has the most believable plan? Which candidate can convince us he or she has what it takes to prevent gun violence as opposed to reacting to it? Which candidate can do what hasn’t been done for years?

It is going to take more than post-injury shooting press conferences and vigils and calls for community assistance to put an end to the senseless violence. For obvious reasons, many citizens are afraid to speak out. One reason being the safety of those speaking out cannot be guaranteed. New leadership has to provide a sound, proven plan to deal with the rampant violence. Citizens and voters will need to be convinced that there is a viable plan to curtail the gun violence. It won’t be easy. And it can’t take too long.

In no particular order, economic development, property taxes, police department morale and homelessness are other items that the next mayor must be ready to tackle but first must convince the voters of his or her ability to bring their promises to fruition. Before the consolidated primary election, all four mayoral candidates will participate in at least one type of public forum to inform voters of their platform. Ultimately it is the responsibility of each voter to become as knowledgeable as possible before voting in the best interest of the city. Hopefully voters won’t allow election fatigue to keep them from performing one of the most important functions a citizen is granted.

Similar to the national election, local voters are looking for leadership and confidence. First, eligible voters must turn out with a similar fervor to what we saw during the 2020 presidential election.

In these chaotic political times, it speaks volumes that Kankakee has four citizens willing and working to be its next leader. Hopefully, voter apathy isn’t louder.