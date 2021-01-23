Johnston/Yurgine: Are the roaring '20s about to return?

<strong>Joe:</strong> For nine months COVID-19, death stats, anxiety, isolation, social distancing, lockdown, cabin fever and its effect on society has been a real bummer not to even mention the recent mob scene in D.C. and the ongoing impeachment. As we write this, it does not appear that the bout of pestilence is going to end quickly, due to the slow laborious process of getting two shots and the distribution mess. Yet, the good news is that at some point in 2021, once the vaccinations are complete and the pandemic ends, normalcy will return. When that happens, it is my view that a post pandemic roaring ‘20s party scene nationwide, painfully filled with debauchery, sacrilege and decadence, will commence. I am not alone with this thinking. A book has come out called “Apollo’s Arrow” by Dr. Nicholas Christakis, a distinguished Yale physician and sociologist. The New York Post in an article interprets the book in one headline: “Sex-crazed ‘roaring 20s’ awaits post-pandemic: Yale Prof.” The prof has done a lot of research covering the virus from all angles with provocative arguments on the pandemic and what follows. As noted in the Post, “As in the ‘roaring 20’s, which followed the 1918 pandemic, this will plunge humanity into an era of vice and indulgence.” This is the only conclusion that can be drawn from the current malaise and the human desire to socialize. “People will relentlessly seek out social interactions,” according to the prof as soon as it is safe to. What are your thoughts?

<strong>Ken:</strong> That’s an interesting speculation. The times now are like those of 1918 during the Spanish flu pandemic. When the epidemic subsides, we will break out in the roaring ‘20s. F Scott Fitzgerald is purported to have written the “quarantine letter” while isolated in Spain:

<em>Dearest Rosemary,</em>

<em>It was a limpid dreary day, hung as in a basket from a single dull star…The streets are that empty. It seems as though the bulk of the city has retreated to their quarters, rightfully so. At this time, it seems very poignant to avoid all public spaces. Even the bars, as I told Hemingway.</em>

When the virus is beaten, the CDC will declare Victory Over COVID-19 Day and we’ll all get drunk and go crazy, and all the suppressed fun will rebound mightily. Fitzgerald is said to have gone out to a New Year’s Eve party and did not get home until May. But that scenario might be overly optimistic. The vaccine is rated at 95 percent effective. Five percent of the U.S. population is 15 million people; there are areas outside the U.S. where the virus might never be totally eradicated; the virus may live on in animal hosts and repeat the jump to humans from time to time; like the seasonal flu, COVID-19 has been found to mutate into different infectious strains making a vaccine resistant germ a possibility. I kind of wonder whether we will ever shed the masks, go back to the office, or start shaking hands again.

<strong>Joe:</strong> I agree with your last sentence. However, give us your best shot for a time frame. In the history of medicine, there exists this statement: “When you get enough people who get immunity, the infection will slowly die out because it is harder for the virus to find new susceptible hosts.” The 1918 flu pandemic died out in the middle of 1920. President Biden has announced that his goal is to get 100 million people vaccinated within the first 100 days of his administration. Let us assume he is successful. To plan ahead with hugs and kisses with friends and family, laughter, flowering of parties, music festivals, restaurant and bar crowds, freedom from masks, along with a return to cruises and holidays abroad, is summer a realistic time for a roaring ‘20s mentality to kick in?

<strong>Ken:</strong> I assume you know what they say about assuming. Short answer to “time frame?” Something between six months from now and never. COVID-19 is a novel virus that appeared causing infections in humans in the last 12 months or so. The data that we know about this bug, we have learned through observation of its behavior so far. What we don’t know yet is what proportion of the population will need to acquire immunity. by either vaccination or recovery from infection, for the virus to peter out. This level of population immunity, called Herd Immunity Threshold or HIT, has at various rimes been estimated by CDC’s expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as being somewhere between 60 percent and 85 percent. Your guess is probably just as good. The HIT of different viruses varies; for measles virus the HIT is greater than 90 percent, for seasonal influenza HIT is 40 percent. One more thing. This COVID-19 has caused most of its fatalities in the old and infirm; 40 percent of deaths have been nursing home residents. The number of 2020 U.S. excess deaths, which can be ascribed to COVID-19, will be something like 300,000 over the normal average of around 3 million. Will there be fewer than average deaths in the years after the pandemic subsides because, from the point of view of the virus, the low hanging fruit has been picked? Thus, will a five-year average number of deaths, 2020-2024, not show a larger excess death statistic compared to previous five-year spans? We will have to wait and see.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Your prognosis Doc, is discouraging. It reminds me of someone being told after a medical exam that he or she has a health problem that may never go away. If you are correct, even when the pandemic is finally defeated, we may find ourselves so psychologically scarred from stress and malaise that partying, debauchery and ebullience of any kind would be totally out of the question. Thus, I have gone to Dr. Fauci, the mogul of disease, for a second opinion. He is the plague buster pummeled by former President Trump since the pandemic arose, but who now crippled from abuse, limps in with his nerves shot to assist the administration of Sleepy Joe. From Fauci regarding 100 million doses in 100 days, he states: “I strongly believe that is doable.” According to the CDC, the first 100 million doses are as follows: 21 million health care workers; 3 million to long term care residents; 30 million to front line essential workers; 19 million to aged 75 plus; and 28 million to aged 65-75. These inoculations are well under way. As a closing thought, this vaccinated crew will be partying and entering the Roaring ‘20s scene within 100 days. Meanwhile, the middle aged and young will remain locked up waiting for liberty while being hung out to dry. It’s a perfect summary the way the government has approached the pandemic.