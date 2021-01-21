Mason's musings: What's next for the IHSA

It’s been a while since we’ve seen arrows point in the direction they have the past week as it pertains to prep sports. Some winter sports in most parts of the state will be playing games and holding competitions by the end of the month. Other sports are going to be able to resume contact days in preparation for hopeful seasons.

But not everything is rosy. Winter sports were supposed to be more than halfway through their seasons by now. Basketball still doesn’t have a start date, and if it is played, it’s hard to imagine much, if any, action being seen during the winter season that is slated to end mid-March.

There is statewide progress concerning COVID-19 criteria that affects mitigation tiers, which in turn dictate where sports stand. Areas in Tier 1 of mitigation plans can hold practices for high-risk sports. Phase 4 would be the next step up from Tier 1 and could allow practices to turn into intra-conference and intra-region competition, but when state areas were last in Phase 4 in the fall, high-risk sports were not permitted.

If that decision from Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health stands, Phase 5 is likely where we’ll need to be to play basketball and other high-risk sports. Phase 5 doesn’t have any specific numbers it needs to meet but rather generally suggests a widely available vaccine, no case spread and a completely open economy. While vaccination is happening every day, it remains to be seen how much leeway Pritzker and the IDPH will give when it comes to case spread.

No matter how much leeway is given, there will be decisions to be made. The spring season spans a month longer than the summer, so it is possible some cuts into the spring could be made. That’s something Illinois High School Association executive director Craig Anderson said could happen as early as the day the revised calendar was released last summer.

Things really would get difficult if basketball had to change seasons. As I’ve mentioned in previous columns, the IHSA is going to have to try their best to make money to keep going. Even just allowing fans in the stands and/or a state series in the summer or spring as opposed to the winter could cause a debate, not even if the sport itself can be played.

A scenario several coaches and athletic directors have pondered with me in casual conversations the past week or so is moving basketball to the summer. For most schools south of Interstate 80 and west of the Fox River, that means a one-or-the-other approach likely would have to be taken between basketball and baseball or softball.

The most obvious issue is multi-sport athletes trying to play multiple seasons at once. There are some rare cases in which a student-athlete has pulled double duty, but asking that of kids who haven’t been able to consistently train in either sport for months is a recipe for disaster and injury.

There are tons of adults who stretch their schedules to work in one sport at a time, let alone multiple. At small schools, we have coaches overlapping sports as frequently as we do student-athletes. How would coaches such as Barry Bauer, Mike Lawrence and Alan Wills — just a few who coach basketball and baseball or softball — find time to coach both at the same time? It’s not as though assistant coaches aren’t overlapping either.

Similarly to coaches, many officials dip their toes into multiple sports. Some coaches, such as Herscher baseball coach Eric Regez, officiate sports they don’t coach. There are athletic trainers who are busy enough during a normal season. The same goes for scorekeepers and other volunteers.

The spring sports season we have traditionally now has seen anchors baseball, softball and track and field moved to the summer. They were the sports that were canceled last year at the start of the pandemic. Presumably, the IHSA will take that into consideration when deciding on a plan when the board meets again next week.

But money also will be considered. Would the IHSA be willing to lose another season of some sports in hopes of saving the season, and potential revenue, of another?