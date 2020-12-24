A grownup Christmas wish list in an upside year

Many years ago, I listened to a Christmas album.

There was a song, “Grownup Christmas List.’’

I find Christmas music soothing, inspiring, loving, fun. And some of it reminds me of the hope that there really is hope.

I’m not a pessimistic person. Good will overcome evil. Right will conquer wrong.

This year has and is challenging us. More baby boomers and younger generations have been pushed and shoved than ever before.

So many times we have been dared to wave a white flag. However, we press on.

There is light ahead of us. It gives us hope.

That is what the song Grownup Christmas List does for me. Gives me hope.

Here are the lyrics I share with you on Christmas Eve. Merry Christmas.

<em>Do you remember me?</em>

<em>I sat upon your knee</em>

<em>I wrote to you</em>

<em>With childhood fantasies</em>

<em>Well, I’m all grown up now</em>

<em>And still need help somehow</em>

<em>I’m not a child</em>

<em>But my heart still can dream</em>

<em>So here’s my lifelong wish</em>

<em>My grown-up Christmas list</em>

<em>Not for myself</em>

<em>But for a world in need</em>

<em>No more lives torn apart</em>

<em>That wars would never start</em>

<em>And time would heal all hearts</em>

<em>And everyone would have a friend</em>

<em>And right would always win</em>

<em>And love would never end</em>

<em>This is my grown-up Christmas list</em>

<em>As children we believed</em>

<em>The grandest sight to see</em>

<em>Was something lovely</em>

<em>Wrapped beneath the tree</em>

<em>But Heaven only knows (only knows)</em>

<em>That packages and bows</em>

<em>Can never heal</em>

<em>A hurting human soul</em>

<em>No more lives torn apart</em>

<em>That wars would never start</em>

<em>And time would heal all hearts</em>

<em>And everyone would have a friend</em>

<em>And right would always win</em>

<em>And love would never end</em>

<em>This is my grown-up Christmas list</em>

<em>What is this illusion called?</em>

<em>The innocence of youth?</em>

<em>Maybe only in our blind belief</em>

<em>Can we ever find the truth</em>

<em>No more lives torn apart</em>

<em>That wars would never start</em>

<em>And time would heal all hearts</em>

<em>And everyone would have a friend</em>

<em>And right would always win</em>

<em>And love would never end</em>

<em>This is my grown-up Christmas list</em>

<em>This is my only life I wish</em>

<em>This is my grown-up Christmas list</em>

<strong>Songwriters:</strong> David Foster / Linda Thompson