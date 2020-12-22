Make your 2021 plan less sick, more sweet

The intention was for this random act of journalism to be my final contribution to the industry ahead of the holidays.

I’d plow straight through this column. Keep it tight. Make it short. Subject-predicate. State my case, make my case and then, close my case. Afterward, get on with the rest of my work.

But I wrote this in something of a rain-delay situation. I had to wait about an hour beyond my control to get rolling because the smoke alarms were going off and a sickeningly sweet cloud was hanging about 8 feet above the first floor of my home/workplace. It was difficult to concentrate on what felt like my first day at the Wonka factory.

Friday was Day One of work release from e-learning for my grade school-aged kids and everyone else in the house subjected to that nonsense.

My 8-year-old celebrated this momentous occasion by making toaster waffles. She executed that flawlessly. They were golden. True fact.

But she tried her Guy Fieri best to hot-rod it to Flavortown, concocting a syrup composed of agave juice (or nectar, or whatever it is) and pure cane sugar, mixed together in a handmade pottery mug sourced from the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. Forensics haven’t come back with the report, but early indications are that this attempted syrup was cooked on high in the microwave probably three times longer than anything should ever be nuked.

The result was (is — and perhaps always will be) a black volcanic magma mass that emerged from this now-melted/molten pottery.

With no attempt at hyperbole, I am surrounded in so much sickening smoky sweetness that I suspect it will linger for days.

The house has been my office for about nine months now. I don’t get out much. We don’t have a daily crisis here, for which I am grateful. Work gets done. Days pass and projects are completed. Business is good and continues to grow.

Relative to others, all is pretty good.

But this can’t be the way that we do things in 2021. Let me recast that line: It’s not going to be the way that I do things in 2021.

Yes, there will be good days and bad days ahead. There will be the plan that is executed and the unforeseen that will be temporarily derailed.

Delayed maybe, but not canceled.

If we learned anything from 2020, it’s that we can and must carry on in the midst of the sickeningly sweet and the terribly bitter. We can’t allow the obstacles to win.

Resolutions saved for a new year are destined to fail. Now is always a good time to fix the things that we know need to be fixed. My microwave aside, I think there will be plenty of things that are revamped and revised in the year ahead that I am going to start working on right now.

Foremost of them is getting out, getting away from the fear that has prevailed and lingered like burnt agave, and living the way that I would like rather than the way that you and I have been conditioned to live over the past nine months.

Make your plan, and then work that plan.

The Center Square has amazing things to come in 2021. Can’t wait to share.