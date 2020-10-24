Dennis Marek: A trip to the upper peninsula of Michigan

In spite of the virus, my wife and I decided on a short road trip to an area we had never really visited. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We had heard that “Yoopers” were a bit different from the lower Michiganders, and that difference was quickly noticed. As we went north, we saw a rather equal number of Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump signs in the yards, but once we crossed the bridge at Mackinac, the signage changed. It was all Trump.

We would soon learn that living up north and near Lake Superior apparently brings out a different breed of people. Much like the people we saw and met in Alaska, these folks are the survivors. As we saw more Jeeps and ATVs, along with snowmobiles just waiting for that first snow, we came to see a very independent class of people who wanted little government or involvement from outside.

On our way up to the UP, we first passed through the northern towns of the Lower Peninsula, and were virtually blinded with the beautiful colors of the changing leaves. We drove through the famed “tunnel of trees” near Petoskey slowly enjoying the splendor. When we stopped in the town itself, we saw eight or 10 fishermen right downtown snagging salmon that were trying to jump up the dam to get upriver so that they could spawn. The sizes of their catches were incredible, 3 and 4 feet long. We learned that these fish would not eat on their sojourn and had to be snagged with the hooks on the lines. A new technique for us.

As we passed over the huge Mackinac Bridge connecting the two parts of Michigan, we saw a sign for a memorial to Father Marquette, the missionary and explorer of the 17th century. We made a short stop, mostly because we had heard of this priest/explorer and his companion, Louis Jolliet (yes with two Ls). This French Jesuit Missionary arrived in North America in 1666. Five years later, he founded a mission on the Straits of Mackinac naming it in honor of St. Ignatius Loyola.

In 1673, Marquette and Louis Jolliet had departed the new town of St. Ignace on a 3,000 mile trip to explore and map Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River Valley. Their travels would bring them down the Des Plaines River through the site now being the city of Joliet, and along the Illinois River to their beloved Mississippi. Jolliet was a fur trader looking to enhance his business to new areas while Father Marquette‘s mission was to introduce the Native Americans to Christianity. Marquette would die on a later venture. His remains were buried in St. Ignace, and he is honored for being the first European to map the Mississippi River.

We then left St. Ignace and the bridge for travel north and west to Lake Superior and on to the city of Munising, a small but important port on Lake Superior. Logging was a principal industry of old northern Michigan. Saw mills and paper mills were the largest industry along the coast, but the coastal villages also serviced the shipping trade that carried out the paper and logs. Ship after ship battled the waters of Lake Superior with these loads along with tons of ore from Minnesota and western Michigan. The paper mills eventually ruined many of the lakes and streams, but that was where the money was. While logging would come to a slow end, the shipping of the ore had to meet the massive needs of the lower states. The only way to transport these huge amounts of ores was by boat, across Lake Superior, through the Soo Locks, and into the lower waters of Lakes Michigan, Huron, and Erie. I will save the story of these ships for a future article.

The area along the northern coast of Superior is unequalled. There are dozens of waterfalls, some close to a road, and some only reached by a serious hike. Then, there are some sites that can only be reached by boat.

The area was overloaded with tourists in spite of the virus. Perhaps, like us, they needed fresh air and fresh scenery. At first, we could not book a boat trip to see the famous Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore east of Munising, but poor weather helped and we got two tickets at last.

As we entered the boat with some 40 passengers carefully distanced, we were told that some cruises had been canceled that day due to the rough waters of Superior. We were offered a chance to leave the boat and have a full refund if possible seasickness was a problem. Several couples chose to leave. The captain then said that if it got too rough and we turned around, we would get half a refund back. We chose to stay aboard, and it was worth it.

The two and a half hour trip gave us views we had never seen. Some were cliffs with different colors from the various minerals seeping out. Some cliffs were shaped as the nose of huge battleships while others were castles. One could just let his imagination take hold. While a few passengers sat fairly still in their seats with serious looks on the faces, some of us went on deck and took classic photos. It was quite rough, and you always hung onto the railing, but it was survivable and worth it.

Later, we drove back east to the northeast corner of the UP called Whitefish Point. There was a critical lighthouse here as all the ships going from Lake Superior to the lower lakes or the reverse, had to round this point. There we visited a museum of the Lake Superior shipwrecks, the work of rescue stations, and of, course, the tribute to the famed Edmund Fitzgerald of song.

It was then back home with a whole new appreciation of Lake Superior and the UP.