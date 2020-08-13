EDITORIAL: Bradley Legion a patriotic shrine worth supporting

So many of us enjoy that slice of Americana scenery, and a prime example of it can be found along the business district of Broadway Street in Bradley.

A number of idyllic buildings rest there, none more prominent than American Legion Post 766 at 835 W. Broadway. Built in 1941, it’s a tribute to the patriotic spirit of the village.

Did you know 520 Bradleyans served in World War II, including 19 who gave their lives for the cause? That number represents the third-highest participation rate of any municipality in the country. Even today, the Bradley Legion serves as a central location for Memorial Day and Veterans Day events.

Alas, the passage of about 80 years has taken its toll on the structure and left it in immediate need of repairs. That need is being filled by a cadre of groups and individuals who are in the midst of doing the work, and we applaud them all.

Still, more support is necessary to sustain the Legion Hall’s existence, and that’s where you come in.

Anyone, not only a veteran, can patronize the Bradley Legion, and staff are there from 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. to serve a beverage if you stop by. The kitchen will reopen soon. Also, if you enjoy a game of chance, video poker machines await.

If that’s not your sort of thing, and you still feel the tug to help, a donation to the club’s GoFundMe page would be most welcome.

“Gold is good in its place; but loving, brave, patriotic men are better than gold.”

Abraham Lincoln