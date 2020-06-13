Guest viewpoint: Riverside condemns racism, embraces fairness

As a nation, we are bearing witness to unrest and divisiveness that is the result of long-standing oppression, mistreatment, and racism. The killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis police, has forced us all to take stock in who we are as a nation. It has forced us to question how things like this continue to happen in a country that prides itself on liberty and justice for all.

Riverside Healthcare is built on a foundation of fairness and compassion. We provide care to all who need it, regardless of their personal or economic circumstances. Respect of human dignity is central to our core values, and has been since our beginning. This respect is not reserved for a select few, but is given freely to all. We need to remind ourselves with each and every encounter we must demonstrate the highest level of dignity, respect and compassion.

Now is the time to have an honest look at who we are. We need to see where we can do better, seize those moments, and commit to positive change. We must all work to address racial, ethnic and cultural inequities wherever we see them.

As a healthcare organization, we will continue to condemn racism, bigotry, sexism, violence and discrimination of every kind. We continue to be committed to our mission that for every human being, life is a remarkable journey. And that every human being deserves the equal opportunity to fearlessly pursue their dreams.