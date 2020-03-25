Should school boards divulge reasons for firing leaders?

One state lawmaker wants the public to know more information when a school administrator is fired, including how much it could cost taxpayers.

State Rep. Tom Morrison, R-Palatine, has introduced a bill to force local school boards to share details about the early termination of a district superintendent or chief executive officer.

“We have to remember the local taxpayers are the ones who pay the salaries of administrators,” Morrison said. “So if an administrator is let go for cause, the residents in that district should know what the reasons are.”

The proposed bill would give citizens a couple of pieces of data that aren’t readily available right now.

“There are two things that we want to be made transparent,” Morrison said. “One is what the reason for the termination is and then what compensation that might be a part of that agreement.”

The measure also would ban confidentiality agreements or non-disclosures clauses in these cases. Morrison said it’s a way to hold elected school boards accountable for their actions.

“We want to make sure that these boards are acting in a prudent manner when they’re hiring individuals in the first place,” Morrison said. “And then, are they unnecessarily paying for two positions? Because someone has to fill the remainder of the term.”

The bill has been assigned to the Elementary & Secondary Education committee in the House.