The Phil Kambic file

Occupation: President and CEO of Riverside Medical Center

Personal: Married to Lynda. They are the parents of Jacob and Emily. Inspired, in part, to a healthcare career when his father suffered a heart attack on his sixth birthday

Education: Graduate of Kankakee Eastridge High School and Eastern Illinois University. MBA from Governors State University.

Profession: Selected as the third CEO in Riverside history in 2006. He was selected unanimously after a field 500 resumes were submitted. Originally hired in 1985, starting as a computer programmer. He moved to supervisor of information services, director of information services, vice president of information services and chief operating officer before becoming president.

Professional Organizations: Chair-elect of the Illinois Hospital Association. Has served with the Illinois Hospital Association, the Rush System for Health, Illinois Provider Trust and Metropolitan Chicago Healthcare Council. A Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Local Organizations: Past president of United Way of Kankakee County. Past president of Kankakee Area YMCA Board. Past chair of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. Served on the boards of the county Economic Alliance, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Kankakee County American Red Cross.

Awards: 2006 Bradley-Bourbonnais Business Person of the Year. 2006 Citizen of the Year at the Daily Journal.

Hobbies: Works out, at 4:15 a.m. daily, at the Riverside Health and Fitness Center, lifting weights, playing racquetball, high intensity training and spinning (stationary bicycle). Travels to visit family.