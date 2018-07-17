Veterans honored by Bourbonnais Friendship Festival

On June 23, I had the honor and privilege to attend the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival’s annual Veterans Appreciation Day ceremony and luncheon.

I would like to personally thank the organizers of this event, Mr. Rory Serafini, (and) trustees, Mr. Bruce Greenley and Ms. Angela Serafini. The professionalism of the Bourbonnais police chief, Mr. Jim Phelps, and his entire department made for a smooth, flawless event. The mayor, Mr. Paul Schore, as always makes everyone feel comfortable and at home.

The two busloads of veterans from our local Illinois Veterans Home Campus at Manteno were escorted by more than 100 motorcycles from various motorcycle veterans organization.

The local Marine Corps Detachment, led by Mr. Stan Olenjack, posted and retired the colors. Also posting their colors were the Bourbonnais VFW, Mr. Don Anderson and the St. George American Legion, Mr. Timothy Rehmer.

The national anthem was performed by Mr. Bob Kerouac, who truly put the national back in our anthem. The Franklin Brass 30 piece orchestra performed many patriotic songs.

I had the distinct honor to be the guest speaker to all my fellow brother and sister veterans.

The approximately 300 people in attendance were very respectful and paid honor to all in attendance.

The Missing Man’s Table Ceremony, which is a very solemn tribute to those still unaccounted for from all our wars, is very emotional, and you could have heard a pin drop.

I was further humbled and honored to be the narrator, and I will never forget this day.

My grandson, Nathan J. Tharp was a surprise for me, as he was allowed to stand next to me. It was so gratifying to see a 9-year-old shake many veterans’ hands and thank them for their service. I must say I was so proud and very teary eyed.

At the end of the program, all the veterans received a pin and a beautiful T-shirt. Food was provided by Larry Linman, McDonald’s owner/operator, and Little Caesars Pizza. Refreshments were compliments of the Festival.

On Sunday the 24th, the Grand Parade was like the welcome home we Vietnam veterans never received.

Please do not misunderstand my statement. I/we like many thousand other Vietnam veterans never whined, cried, protested or carried a chip on our shoulders. The float we were on as we proceeded along the almost 2-mile route was so emotional.

Along the entire route, people on both sides stood and applauded the entire way. I was beyond words, and all of us couldn’t believe our eyes. Thank you to all who played any part in putting all this together.

I/we Vietnam veterans are and will be forever humbled and appreciative.

We all certainly felt welcomed home. Bravo Zullo to you all.

From a grateful Vietnam veteran.

James R. Wasser

St. Anne