Hometown pride: Local honors and achievements worth noting

NAIA Hall of Fame

• Olivet Nazarene has its first two members of the NAIA Hall of Fame.

Major League Baseball player <strong>Ben Zobrist,</strong> who played for Olivet for three years, and longtime men's basketball coach <strong>Ralph Hodge</strong> officially earned the call.

Zobrist, who was an All-Star this year with the Tampa Bay Rays, played three years for Olivet before transferring to Dallas Baptist for his final year before being drafted by the Houston Astros in 2004.

At Olivet, he was a first-team NAIA All-American in 2003 and helped the Tigers reach their first NAIA national tournament in 2002, then return in 2003. He owns a program-record 25-game hitting streak.

Hodge, meanwhile, has compiled a 689-420 record for the Tigers and earned 16 national tournament appearances. He's helped Olivet rack up the most appearance by an Illinois team at the NAIA Division I national tournament.

Hodge has won 12 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season titles, as well as five CCAC Tournament titles. He also has four Northern Illinois Intercollegiate Athletic championships.

First Walk of Hope

• The <strong>Pembroke Fellowship Church</strong>, 13279 East 5000 South Road, held a Walk of Hope to benefit the American Cancer Society. There were about 42 walkers, which walked the 4-mile square from the church to 14000 South to Central (4000 East) to 13000 South Road, then back to the church at 5000 East Road. Some $2,514 was raised.

Survivor banners were presented to those who attended; a memory board was displayed with pictures and names of family members commemorated.

Special thanks go to Senator Toi Hutchinson; State Representative Kate Cloonen; Dr. Patrick McGinnis; Debbie Caise, of the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life; Kankakee County Sheriff's Department; Riverside Ambulance Service; Momence Bottle Gas; Caleb Gordon; and friends, family for their participation and generous donations. All of you have helped to make this walk a success. May God continually bless each of you, your families, friends and loved ones who are fighting the battle with cancer. Together we can make a difference!

Grant to KCC

• The <strong>Kankakee Community College ALIVE literacy program</strong> has accepted an $8,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation to enhance existing programs in rural areas.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2013. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $81 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 4.7 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

"The grant award received will provide iPads and literacy software for our tutors and students who do not currently have computer access,"said KCC ALIVE Literacy program coordinator Shannan Carrell. "It will also be used to assist students with transportation costs for their tutor sessions."

ALIVE also receives funding from United Way of Kankakee County and the IllinoisState Library's Literacy Initiative.

Honorary chairs

• <strong>Francis "Smitty" and Jean Smith,</strong>of Manteno, were named the honorary chairs of the 19th annual Christmas Golf in September tournament, which will be held Sept. 25 at the South Shore Golf Course.

Married since 1965 they have been active with any charities, including Manteno Baseball, Our Lady Academy Grade School, St. Joseph Church, Bishop McNamara High School and United Way of Kankakee County.

They have four children, all of whom are attorneys.

State Fair record

•Fourteen-year-old <strong>Dylan Hummel</strong>, of Cabery, sold his grand champion meat goat for $11,050 at the Illinois State Fair Governor's Sale of Champions Tuesday, shattering the previous record price of $6,900 in 2009.

Seven records were broken and one tied, pushing the sale total to $222,750 — nearly $67,000 higher than the previous record, said Jeff Squibb, state fair spokesman.

The young exhibitors get 80 percent with 20 percent split by the 4-H and FFA organizations of Illinois.

Conservationist of year

• <strong>Kelly German</strong>, staff member of the U.S. Natural Resource Conservation Service in Iroquois County, has been named District Conservationist of the Year for Illinois by the Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Stewardship Alliance.

She was selected to receive the conservationist of the year award for enrolling 20 new farmers and land owners with more than 9,100 acres in the Conservation Stewardship Program this year.

The conservationist of the year award is sponsored by the Illinois Stewardship Alliance, which has the motto "Local Food Matters." The organization "promotes environmentally sustainable, economically viable, socially just, local food systems through policy development, advocacy and education."

Spice of Life

• The Spice of Life variety show raised $3,500 to benefit Harbor House, which is the area's shelter for victims of domestic violence.

The show had taken 2012 off, but was back this year with 29 acts taking the stage at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School under a theme of "Broadway Review." <strong>Bonnie Brewer</strong> was the director.

Young livestock in Iroquois County

• Young livestock champions in the Iroquois County Fair brought home $117,075 from the annual 4-H & FFA Market Livestock Sale at end of the Iroquois County Fair last month.

Rabbits especially were dear, with <strong>Andrew Lottinville</strong>, of St. Anne, getting $1,500 for his champion FFA meat pen — $500 per rabbit. <strong>Trenton Miller,</strong> of Danforth, got $1,000 for his champion 4-H pen, and <strong>Casie Peters</strong>, of Woodworth, got $1,000 for her trio.

Poultry was cheaper, with <strong>Adalia Rose Ritter</strong> getting $650 for her 4-H champion pen and Brandon Prairie, of Central High School, $500 for the FFA version.

Gladiolus Festival queen

• <strong>Miranda Dutour</strong> was crowned queen for the 76th Gladiolus Festival festival with <strong>Savannah Anderson</strong> selected as this year's princess.

Miranda, 17, is the daughter of <strong>Todd and Amanda LaCosse,</strong> and <strong>Josh and Jenna Dutour.</strong> She will be a senior at Momence High School.

Savannah, 9, is the daughter of <strong>Brigitte and Bill Dhom, and Ruben Anderson</strong>. She will be in the fourth grade at Je-Neir Elementary School in Momence.

The crowning of the girls extends a long tradition in Momence. The first queen was crowned in 1938, at the advent of the Glad Fest. The tradition of crowning a princess dates back to 1949.

Manteno student volunteers

• <strong>Nina Degan-Lentz,</strong> of Manteno, was one of several Prairie State College (PSC) dental hygiene students who volunteered at the PSC Dental Hygiene Clinic at the college's main campus at 202 S. Halsted Street, Chicago Heights. The patients were seven children visiting the United States from two Ukraine orphanages. Most of the children, ranging in age from 6 to 15, had never received any type of dental care before.

The college had received a request to provide dental services to the seven children who were staying with area families connected to several local churches. Dental hygiene Professors Barb Kelly-Gorbitz and Dolores Ickis, Dental Hygiene Program chair, decided it would be great community service effort for the dental hygiene students. They requested volunteers and 10 students agreed to assist. The children received x-rays, cleaning, dental exams, and sealants if necessary. The services were all free of charge. The dental records and medical information will be sent with the children when they return to the Ukraine.

The children's visit was sponsored by Love Cradle International who worked with four area churches and several host families. The children are visiting for about four weeks and one condition of their visit was to make sure they received dental care. Since many of the children will require additional dental services, area dentists were being contacted to see if they could provide follow up care for the children.

Honor for Iroquois Sands

• <strong>Friends of the Kankakee</strong> has been honored by Chicago Wilderness and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its work on the Iroquois Sands Land and Water Reserve,

Friends received the Conservation and Native Landscaping Award in December for exemplary ecosystem restoration and preservation. "Through this restoration project you have enhanced and protected biodiversity through... continued improvement of the habitat," the commendation said.

"This award goes to all of our volunteer who have collected and distributed seed, removed invasive plants, picked up trash, removed miles of barbed wire fencing, attended meetings to plan for these accomplishments and performed other tasks to keep the ball rolling," said Friends newsletter.

Agricultural leadership

Three area residents have been selected for the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program, which has been selecting outstanding young leaders for special two-year training and travel programs since 1981.

Among the Class of 2014's 30 members are Sheldon native <strong>Nick Nagele</strong>, now of Woodstock; Chatsworth resident <strong>Julie Gerdes</strong>; and Paxton resident <strong>Cindi Punke.</strong>

In two years, they will attend 14 intensive training programs with trips to Washington, D.C. and overseas included.

Nagele, 30, is the son of Mark and Cindy Nagele, of rural Sheldon, and is still active in the family farm.

He is manager and co-owner of Integrated Seeds in DeKalb, where he oversees NK and Golden Harvest seed sales in a wide area of northern Illinois.

Gerdes, 37, is manager of credit processing 1st Farm Credit Services, a farm credit cooperative based in Normal and serving 42 counties in northern Illinois. She also is actively involved in her family grain farm in Livingston County.

Punke, 45, of Paxton, is infrastructure product manager at Urbana-Champaign for CNH —the agricultural and construction equipment giant formerly known as Case-New Holland.

Ultra Foods donation

• <strong>Ultra Foods</strong> made a donation to Northern Illinois Food Bank for $45,333 to help the food bank distribute more food to the community. The food bank was a beneficiary from a recent charity golf outing held by the group of Supermarkets located in Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

The donation will provide 271,998 meals to hungry neighbors in the 13 counties, including Kankakee, served by the food bank. One in eight people face hunger in northern Illinois.

WKCC Calendar Contest winner

• <strong>Scott Kaplar</strong> of Bourbonnais took the winning photo in the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery and WKCC calendar contest.

Kaplar snapped the photo in early summer at the Perry Farm. His picture appears in the 2013 WKCC calendar as part of the WKCC Calendar Club, a monthly sustained giving program that supports their radio station. WKCC is a partner of the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery.

Design award

• BLDD Architects has received a prestigious Solomon Award for their design of the Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.

WFX Solomon Awards is the leading annual national awards program recognizing church building design across the full spectrum of church sizes and styles. Award nominations are open to churches, architects, designers and builders.

Carson Durham, AIA, served as the architect and lead designer for the project.

Planned as a place for all students, faculty and staff of Olivet to come together, Centennial Chapel has become that and much more since its dedication in 2010. This 75,000-square-foot facility — with its 3,000-seat auditorium and 10,000-square-foot lobby-gathering space — has become the heartbeat of the University. Its location at the main entrance drive of the campus provides passersby with evidence that worship is a priority for the Olivet community.