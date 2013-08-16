Editorial: Will Jackson learn? Will we learn to pay better attention?

One of the best-known Biblical stories is the parable of the talents, with different versions in both Mark and Luke. The moral of the story is this — those who have been given much are expected to return even more.

Few men ever had more "talents" handed to them then Jesse Jackson Jr. He had tremendous advantages. He squandered them all.

Thus we have Jackson — heir to a powerful political name in Illinois, now headed to 30 months in federal prison. Sadly, he is not the most prominent Prairie State political headed to jail, just the most recent one.

Jackson held a near impregnable seat in Congress — a license to entirely vote his conscience with the 100 percent certainty that the voters would back him. No need to measure his words or temper his conduct. Perhaps that was the problem. More on that later.

On the stump, he was a great speaker, combining knowledge of the issues with the cadence of an old-time preacher (though Jackson was never ordained).

Twenty or so years ago, when various magazines and polls would speculate on who might be the first "minority" president, Jackson's name would surface, when Barack Obama was still an unknown.

Jackson was also a man of powerful intellect and a great grasp of details. He knew policy. He knew budgets. He knew numbers. His education was top drawer, private military academy, North Carolina A&T, Chicago Theological Seminary and the University of Illinois Law School. He knew how the law worked. He knew the force of morality. His claim was that a mental illness blunted his ordinary judgment. We are not a doctor. Yet he clearly should have known.

This does not mean his messages resonated with everyone. For 20 years, some would not build an airport, for fear Jackson would be in charge of it. His opponents warned us. Jackson and his opponents seemed incapable of compromise.

His conviction dates from the misuse of campaign funds. An estimated three-quarters of a million was squandered on celebrity autographs, furs, watches and jewelry. His wife, Sandi, participated to a lesser degree. She will serve a year, which will begin after his time is up.

Surely this points out the need for campaign finance reform. Jackson needed no money to campaign. We have said before, and repeat, that unused stockpiles of campaign funds should be returned to the donors, or find their way to charity.

Indeed, one of the first steps to avoid future Jacksons is to create a new atmosphere of competition in Illinois politics. In the last election, Jackson faced meaningful candidates who had significant things to say. He was able to ignore them. Both the media and the voters ignored them largely too. In Illinois, personalities, rather than policies predominate. It becomes "horse race" politics. if someone has no chance, we largely and sadly ignore whatever ideas they have. If jackson did not always listen and learn, neither do the rest of us, pay attention like we should. When we come to the point where issues and character matter, we will be ahead.

Jackson still will be a young man when he emerges from prison. He might even run again. Who knows? The special election primary featured convicted felon Mel Reynolds dreaming of victory.

Jackson might learn a lot in prison. Then again, he had that opportunity earlier. The question before us is this — when will we learn?