Voice of the People: Ponzi retirement

The state is about to pull off the largest Ponzi scheme in Illinois history. Taxpayers, state retirees and employees should be outraged. Over the past 40 plus years taxes have been collected, money deducted, for the purpose of funding state pensions. Our elected officials have diverted, one way or another, much of that money.

To rub salt in our wounds, the legislatures have attempted to bribe judges by omitting them from the pension overhaul plan. Judges should step up to the plate and take one for the team. We are all state retirees/employees.

Some state departments (employees) could not/cannot strike by contract and by law. Those pensions were negotiated in good faith, were promised and earned. We did not hold them hostage.

State retirees/employees are not the bad guys. The only thing we did wrong was believe our elected officials over the past 40 years when they said they would catch the pension funds back up.

We as voters need to look at all gubernatorial candidates that have held public office. We need to know how they voted on pension funding through out their careers. If they voted just once against pension funding, then they have pension blood on their hands. I would hope the news media would investigate and report which candidates have pension blood on their hands. No way should they be governor after helping create this fiscal mess.

Steve Endres

Fairbury

Retired Department of Corrections