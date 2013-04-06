Library news: April 6, 2013

<strong>n Book donation</strong>

<strong>'Surviving Heartbreak Valley'</strong>

Linda Fay Walls, author of Surviving Heartbreak Valley, will donate 200 of her ebooks to empower victims of domestic abuse, sexual abuse, and stalking. The books are available to nonprofit, state licensed advocacy centers or shelters.

In "Surviving Heartbreak Valley," Walls recounts the true story of her horrific life-changing events; one hellish night in December 1989 when her life was destroyed and her four young children were murdered by their father, Bernon Howery, a Kankakee County Board Member.

Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Agencies may email Walls for a free "Surviving Heartbreak Valley" Ebook at www.linda@lindawalls.net. The books will be given on a first contact basis until the maximum 200 are claimed.

Books, including Ebook may be purchased as gifts, with $2 of every book being donated to end Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse in the USA.

Date: April 4th, 2013

Award-Winning Children's Author Blue Balliett Visits the Kankakee Public Library

Join award-winning author Blue Balliett as she takes the stage at Kankakee Public Library on Wednesday, April 10th at 7pm. Balliett has been selected as the 2013 Mary Jo Johnston Spring Children's Author. She has produced a rich collection of children's fiction that revolves around art and mystery. Her novels, which include Chasing Vermeer, The Wright, and The Danger Box, have won several awards and honors. Her first novel, Chasing Vermeer, won both the Edgar Award and the Chicago Tribune Prize for Young Adult Fiction. Balliett's following works were no less lauded, becoming New York Times Bestsellers and gaining media attention with Good Morning, America and Publisher's Weekly.

Blue grew up in New York City. She studied art history at Brown University. She lives in Chicago with her husband, Bill. Before dedicating her life to writing, she was a teacher at the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools.

This free event is open to the public and is perfect for book lovers young and old. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Kankakee Public Library and Kankakee School District 111.

<strong>n Presentation</strong>

<strong>Pinkerton in the Civil War</strong>

Phil Angelo, a longtime member of the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable, will speak on Allan Pinkerton's connection to Iroquois County and his role in the Civil War. Sunday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m.

The free presentation will be at the Old Courthouse Museum in Watseka and is part of an ongoing series by the Iroquois County Historical Society during the sesquicentennial of the Civil War.

Pinkerton, who maintained a vacation home in Onarga for many years, played a pivotal role in the Civil War. He safeguarded Abraham Lincoln from assassination before his inauguration, broke one Confederate spy ring, and served as the director of espionage for the Union Army of the Potomac. This program will take place in the courtroom of the museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. There is no charge, but donations are accepted to help the non-profit ICHS continue its maintenance and upkeep of the museum. For more information on this program, call the museum at 815-432-2215 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays; visit the website at iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com. or send an email to ichs221567@yahoo.com.

<strong>Genealogy program</strong>

Finishing the Story: Tracing the Lives of Deceased Soldiers at Kankakee Public Library

will be presented on Saturday, April 6, at 1 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library.

Jennifer Holik will present an informative genealogy presentation in the Kankakee Public Library's fourth floor auditorium. Tracing the life of a deceased soldier can be challenging. Using three World War I and World War II case studies, patrons can learn about records and resources available to help write the stories of their own soldier dead. This program is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society and is free and open to the public.

<strong>Do It Yourself Fair</strong>

On April 13, the Kankakee Public Library will host its first Do It Yourself Fair in its fourth floor between 10 a.m and 2 p.m. Join library staff, artists, musicians, and culinary creatives as they celebrate DIY (do-it-yourself) culture at this open event.

DIY culture can be defined as any creation, modification or repair of objects without the aid of paid professionals. Throughout the day, artists, musicians, and culinary creators will be present to share their techniques in their respective fields and to sell their DIY goods. Patrons of all ages are encouraged to come and learn how to do-it-themselves. This event is free and open to the public.

Home Bound Healthcare

Home Bound Healthcare will be on hand at the Bradley Public Library.

Seniors are encouraged to stop into the library between the hours of 10

a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 10. Seniors will have the opportunity

to have a foot and hand massage. This is a free community outreach service

program. RSVP is encouraged but not required by calling the Bradley

Public Library at 815-932-6245.

Extreme couponer

Teri O'Conner will be presenting secrets of the

extreme couponers at the Bradley Public Library. Her presentation will focus on using coupons and other

saving strategies to significantly reduce your grocery bill, Monday, April

22, at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required for this free program. Sign up

by calling the Bradley Public Library at 815-932-6245.

<strong>n Community</strong>

Imprints of the Past

The local writers group, KBBW (Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais Wordsmiths), will launch their new anthology called "Imprints of the Past" on Monday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. in the Iroquois Room at KCC.

This anthology is offered to support the mission of Harbor House. Each story within this collection was written by a local author and contributed to promote this outreach. In a small way, this book mirrors the efforts of those who faithfully serve others: wanting to make a difference – one story or one life at a time.

<strong>Policraticus and The Prince at KCC</strong>

The community is invited to join three Kankakee Community College professors in reading and discussing "Policraticus" by John of Salisbury" and "The Prince" by Niccolò Machiavelli.

The discussions will be at 2 p.m. in KCC Room L315 on Wednesdays, April 10 and April 17.

The sessions and their readings are:

Wednesday, April 10, 2 p.m. in KCC Room L315; the discussion topic will be The Shrewd Prince: Making War and Keeping Order; covering the reading of "The Prince," Books I-XIV.

Wednesday, April17, 2 p.m. in KCC Room L315; the discussion topic will be The Character of the Successful Prince, covering the reading of "The Prince," Books XV-XXVI.

The KCC professors leading the discussions are Steve DePasquale, Scott Kistler and Kenneth West.

<strong>Limestone activities listed</strong>

Upcoming activities at the Limestone Library:

Lapsits, Thursday mornings 10-10:30 a.m. for ages: 6 months-2 years.

Story Time, Tuesday mornings, 10-10:30 a.m. for ages: 3-5 years.

Beginning Microsoft Word, a basic computer class for adults will be held April 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. Learn how to create and edit documents. Basic knowledge of computers is required.

Chess Club for 5th grade and up will be held Monday April 8, from 6-7:30 p.m.. Bring a chess board, and test your skills against other chess players. Basic knowledge of the game is required.

Lego Building for grades 2-5 is Monday, April 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. The library supplies the Legos, you supply your creative building ideas!

Stuffed Animal Sleepover for children ages 4-8 will be April 26 and 27. Children will drop off their favorite stuffed animal on Friday April 26 at 4 p.m. On Saturday April 27, at 10 a.m. the children will come back to the library for a special story time with their animals, and a slide show of what their animals did at the library the night before.

<strong>Authors sought</strong>

The Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais Wordsmiths writing group is accepting applications for potential new members. They are looking for writers who are dedicated to their writing craft in both fiction and nonfiction, whether published or unpublished. Meetings are held twice a month on the second and fourth Monday evenings at Kankakee Community College and include critiques, exercises, mini-lessons and other writing-related activities. For more information, contact L. Sue Eggerton at 815-889-4715 or by email at KBBWW@yahoo.com.