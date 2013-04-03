Our view: Voters' choice

We have in this corner consistently supported the idea that laws should be enforced.

Our feeling always has been that when you begin to selectively ignore one law, the respect for all law begins to diminish. But this does not prevent us from saying some laws are so dense, they ought to be repealed.

Thus, we note with congratulations, the Third District Appellate Court in Illinois has correctly blocked an action by lower court and by the Bradley Electoral Board. As a result, the names of Mike Watson and Chuck Burke will be entered as candidates for mayor and village clerk, respectively.

We do not endorse them here, but we do heartily endorse the idea of the voters being given a chance to decide their merits on their own. The Bradley Village Electoral Commission had ruled Waston was ineligible because he had not lived in the village long enough. Watson is the former mayor of Sammons Point. It ruled against Burke because he supposedly still owed money for a sewer bill, even though the village billing department had been inept enough not to send him a bill.

The reality is, election laws are all over the map. The statutes in Illinois, in particular, ought to be completely overhauled, one of the reasons we supported the call a few years ago for a Constitutional Convention. Illinois voters do not have the opportunity to recall miscreant officials, although it is sorely needed.

It also is slightly crazy that you can be a convicted felon and run for Congress (there's one on the ballot now), but are barred from municipal office if you owe a sewer bill. There also is no Constitutional provision for Representatives to live in the Congressional District they represent, though it sure boosts the chances of election.

The point here is we believe, in the broadest sense, in leaving the decision up to the voters. They certainly are not always right, but it scarcely improves the system when they are deprived of the opportunity.