Kankakee County's newest citizens

By Daily Journal

Seven residents of Kankakee County were among 78 new citizens of the United States who took the oath of allegiance Feb. 15 in a ceremony at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

After being sworn in by a United States District Judge, the new ctiziens and their families were guests at a reception hosted by four chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The DAR gave each of the new citizens an American flag.

The area's newest citizens:

• Gian Carlo Yumul Salvador, of Bourbonnais, originally from the Philippines.

• Alejandro Diaz Calderon, of Bradley, originally from Mexico.

• Jan Edwy Zamora Salvador, of Bourbonnais, originally from the Philippines.

• Felipe Pizano, of Kankakee, originally from Mexico.

• Shital Tapan Mehta, of Bourbonnais, originally from India.

• Jesus Rafael Campos Mercado, of Kankakee, originally from Mexico.

• Juan Marin Barrera, of Kankakee, originally from Mexico.