Our view: An apology

You go to the polls Monday, Feb. 11, at the office of the Kankakee County Clerk to cast an early primary vote.

After careful consideration of your options, you decide to ask for a Democratic ballot. You vote for Toi Hutchinson as the nominee for the Democratic Party for the Congressional seat vacated by the disgraced Jesse Jackson Jr.

Actually, you also could have voted for Hutchinson Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday. Then you would watch the news Sunday only to find out that Hutchinson has withdrawn. Your vote is now gone. You will not get another chance.

So here's the first thing that needs to happen. Hutchinson gave a speech endorsing another candidate. She also criticized another candidate. We will set all those arguments aside. If you lost your ballot through her withdrawal, you are owed an apology. You don't get to decide on other issues, or other candidates.

She was not the only candidate to withdraw. One Democrat withdrew in time to have his name erased from the ballot. On the Republican side, James Taylor withdrew, but not in time to have his name removed. Nonetheless, at least that was soon enough to allow county clerks to pass the information on to election judges. Taylor, we wryly note, withdrew and endorsed Hutchinson. Can he jump back in?

Meanwhile, we do not know at this point if Hutchinson's departure was forced, and, if so, how forced. We do not know what role a breaking story that indicated her mother was on her payroll for $57,000 might have played in the decision. That's not illegal, but sure raises an eyebrow at a time when so many others are looking for work.

This much we do know, the withdrawal pretty much insults the local Kankakee County Democratic Party, which endorsed her, and those Republican officials who had expressed support for her. It becomes very clear, on the scale of district politics, the local influence here is as light as a feather on the scale.

The issue now on television seems to be guns. We see it differently. The most important issue here is ethics. Until we get to choose who leads us in a straightforward and honest way, nothing else will work. The other issues will change from year to year and from election to election.

We have said before, and repeat, Illinois election laws are a mess. We think the voters should be given the right of recall. We think districts should be drawn in a bipartisan way so both parties have a chance. We think there should be runoff elections to narrow fields of 16 candidates.

And how about this for a campaign finance reform — if you withdraw once the voting is under way, you have to give all the campaign donations back.