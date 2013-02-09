Book review: When civilians were turned into generals

Scholarly books often do not sell. And sometimes, best-selling books are not scholarly.

But the late historian T. Harry Williams, who was born in Illinois, hit the best-selling well twice with "Lincoln and the Radicals" and "Lincoln and His Generals." You can still find "Lincoln and His Generals" in print.

A thankful Williams named his home "Lincolnand."

It's been true enough that any book with "Lincoln" in the title will sell some. Lincoln is still a tremendous draw, and there are Lincoln collectors. The Lincoln pool is especially deep at this time, with new books, and reprinted books, designed to take advantage of the sesquicentennial of the Civil War.

The University of Illinois Press is out with a new Lincoln book, "Lincoln's Political Generals" by David Work, 287 pages, $19.95 in paperback. The book is the winner of the Hay-Nicolay Prize from the Abraham Lincoln Association and the Abraham Lincoln Institute.

What Work has done is to profile 16 Civil War generals appointed to their posts by Lincoln. Work selects eight Democrats and eight Republicans, in an attempt be as bipartisan as Lincoln was. Neither Lincoln, nor the North, could have won the war without the support of "War Democrats." Democrats who supported the war, like Illinois' own John A. Logan and John McClernand, were vital to victory.

The 16 are representative of a movement, but by no means comprehensive. Others could have been selected, like Indiana's Lew Wallace.

Appointing political generals seems strange to us today. No one would take, say, the governor of Massachusetts and give him a field command in Afghanistan. But civilian leadership had been a long trend in the American army. The Revolution, the War of 1812 and the Mexican War had all been fought with many generals appointed from civilian life.

In a practical sense, there were just not enough trained military men to fill the officer ranks in the war. Many of the West Point graduates sided with the South. The private military academies, like the Virginia Military Institute, were in the South. Lincoln had to appoint some civilians.

Work's assessment is that civilian generals tended to succeed if they were placed underneath competent trained commanders. Logan prospered because of his affiliation with the commands of U.S. Grant and William Tecumseh Sherman. Untrained commanders tended to fail when they were in over their heads with large commands, like Nathaniel Banks, John C. Fremont or Ben Butler. The first half of Work's book covers the military aspect of the war.

The second half, which is far more interesting, covers the other things the civilian commanders did, like recruit troops, organize armies of occupation and set policy regarding freed slaves. Those have been less well-covered in general histories. In each of these fields, the civilians made contributions, some of them historic. Today, we would consider such ideas as abridging a person's right to vote or censoring a newspaper as horrific. Both were done in those times to save the Union.

The idea of emancipating slaves and then arming them to fight for the Union was brought about, in part, by the civilian generals. Both Fremont and Butler paved that way for Lincoln, with Fremont showing impatience and Butler showing practicality. Generals were also appointed for the ability to recruit soldiers (the war was fought primarily by volunteers) and also by their ability to bring voting groups into the polls, like German-Americans or Irish-Americans.

Work is to be praised here for scholarship. There are 40-plus pages of footnotes. The book has portrait photographs, but, alas, not battle maps to help with understanding. The prose is clear and the conclusions well supported. However, this is not a book with either flowery touches or telling anecdotes. If you grew up with Bruce Catton or Shelby Foote as your novelist-historian, you will find this a tad dry.

<strong>"Lincoln's Political Generals"</strong>

By David Work

287 pages, The University of Illinois Press

$19.95 in paperback.

Winner of the Hay-Nicolay Prize from the Abraham Lincoln Association and the Abraham Lincoln Institute.