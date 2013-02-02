Adlai E. Stevenson III biography

<strong>Home:</strong> North Side of Chicago and farm near Galena.

<strong>Family:</strong> Wife, Nancy; four children; nine great-grandchildren.

<strong>Education:</strong> 1952 graduate of Harvard College, 1957 graduate of Harvard Law School.

<strong>Author of:</strong> "The Black Book," a view on governing through five generations of his family dating back to Abraham Lincoln. Nancy Stevenson has written "Horse Dreams," a children's book.

<strong>Service:</strong> U.S. Marines 1952-54, including service in Korea. Member of the Marine Reserves until 1961.

<strong>Public service:</strong> Illinois House, 1965-67; state treasurer, 1967-70; U.S. Senate, 1970-1981; Democratic candidate for governor of Illinois, 1982 and 1986.

Ancestors: Father, Adlai E. Stevenson II, held several positions under presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry Truman; was elected governor of Illinois in 1948; and was the Democratic presidential candidate in 1952 and 1956, losing both times to Dwight D. Eisenhower. Was appointed ambassador and represented the U.S. at the United Nations.

Grandfather Adlai I was a member of the House of Representatives; first assistant postmaster general under President Grover Cleveland; elected vice president in 1892; unsuccessfully ran for vice president with William Jennings Bryan in 1900; and elected governor of Illinois in 1912.

Great-great grandfather Jesse Fell was a patron of Abraham Lincoln and helped organize the Lincoln-Douglas Debates; founded Illinois State University; co-founded the town of Clinton, Ill., and the Bloomington Observer and McLean County Advocate newspapers — now the Bloomington Pantagraph; known nationally for his love of trees.

<strong>Today:</strong> Adlai III and his wife run the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy, Mettawa (Libertyville), Ill.

<strong>On the Web:</strong> adlai3.com, nancywriter.com, stevensoncenterondemocracy.org