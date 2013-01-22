Our view: Pause may help

The Kankakee County Board, wisely in our opinion, has delayed the public vote on a referendum to build a courthouse annex into 2014.

Perhaps the economy will be better then, and voters will be more sympathetic. The reality is, though, any tax referendum is an uphill fight — more like "climb every mountain."

We do not here doubt, in any way, the wisdom of the Kankakee Courthouse Blue Ribbon Commission or doubt the sincerity of its members. They say, rightly so, that neither the full county board nor the media nor the public, have paid enough attention to the problem. We plead guilty.

There is little doubt that the courthouse, which dates to 1909, is both overcrowded and antiquated. The jury room is in the basement. Closets serve as offices. The county is under legal direction from the Office of the Illinois Attorney General to improve access for people with disabilities. Today's society is more litigious than ever. Courthouse use has grown even if the population has not. There are entire facets of family court today that really didn't exist a century ago.

The best solution, recommended by the commission, is to continue to use the historic courthouse, while adding an annex to ease the space crunch.

The problem is the money, an estimated $60 million, which includes $40 million for a new building, presumably on the south lawn of the current courthouse and at least $10 million to retrofit the existing courthouse.

It needs to be said that $60 million is a lot to ask the voters for. The Bourbonnais Township Park District asked its voters for less than a tenth of that to buy a recreation facility and got soundly rejected. If you can remember, the county tried, a couple of times, about 15 years ago, to add a penny to the sales tax to improve law enforcement facilities, including the jail. Voters rejected the idea. The new jail we have now largely is the result of a state grant, one of the legacies of George Ryan's Illinois First program.

Of course, the state is flat-out broke now, dragging its feet on paying its bills as a means of borrowing. The avenue of state funding appears unlikely. Hindsight is 20/20, but would that some of the now-gone Federal Stimulus money had been set aside for the courthouse.

We know the need is there. We certainly do not oppose a newer, more modern, safer facility. But we applaud the county's decision to step back, regroup and take time to prepare its argument.