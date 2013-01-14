Guest viewpoint: Courthouse Commission worked hard

We had the unique and distinct privilege of serving on the Kankakee Courthouse Blue Ribbon Commission established by the County Board. The Commission was chartered to make recommendations to the County Board concerning the renovation of the existing Courthouse and/or construction of a new courthouse or addition to the courthouse and to recommend how this construction would be funded.

The 19 members of the commission represented a very diversified group of local citizens. The members' backgrounds ranged from education, historical preservation, business owners, attorneys, finance, banking, construction and Options representing persons with a physical handicap. Establishing a Commission was an efficient and effective means of gathering advice for the best course of action to resolve the compliance issues of the American Disability Act (ADA) and Illinois State Supreme Court standards.

The commission members met seven times in open meetings at the Courthouse. The public and media could attend, but few took the opportunity. A trip to the Kendall County Courthouse provided a firsthand review of their solutions to resolve similar compliance issues. The committee was industrious and thorough in investigating various significant, effective, long range and economical solutions as recommendations to the Kankakee County Board.

One of the first actions of the commission was to tour the courthouse. It is quite obvious that the conditions are crowded and cramped. None of the courtrooms are adequate for their judicial processes. The offices of the judges and administrative personnel have been created by utilizing every possible open space.

The present courtroom configuration does not come close to complying with the specified standards. There is no private place for attorney-client conferences. Often defendants are in close proximity to the public and others interested in their case. There is a significant concern about the handling of detainees in the courthouse to preclude any unsafe situations. The most economical solution is to build an annex of sufficient size to meet the long range requirements for floor space initially. Then, as floor space is required, the room configurations can be finished to standards.

The Commission met with a representative from the Illinois Attorney General's office to learn more about the American Disability Act noncompliance issues. The courthouse is not "grandfathered" out of the necessity of meeting the specified standards. Any person with disabilities should be allowed the same ease of access into the courthouse as any able bodied person. There are serious State and Federal funding grants that can be stopped if compliance is not achieved.

Because of the age and historic nature of the courthouse, the Attorney General's office is willing to accept a solution over a reasonable time period if the county has a plan of action to correct the deficiencies. There is a continuing dialogue between the Attorney General's office and the State's Attorney's office about this situation. If a plan is not developed and funded, the Attorney General will take further legal action against Kankakee County. The most economical solution to making the necessary alternations is to make the alternations based upon a long range plan of space utilization in the courthouse.

It is disappointing to us that the media has only published a small portion of the actions and findings of the commission. The full disclosure of the recommendations and the justifications has not been published in the media. Consequently, other letters to the editor and editorials have been only partially correct. It is unfortunate that there have been comparisons made to other counties' resolutions to similar compliance issues without fully understanding the basis of their decisions. The commission's process considered other counties' resolutions and made the best course of action to the Kankakee County Board. The commission results were based on the circumstances existing in Kankakee County.

An early and unanimous decision to continue to utilize our historic courthouse was a "no brainer." The Historic Register requires keeping the two historical courtrooms, the rotunda and exterior without modifications. This does not solve the space requirements necessary to conduct the judicial functions of the county. Numerous solutions to the space requirement, including possibly using local underutilized or other current county buildings were investigated. None of these proposed alternatives met the long range space requirements. Lease expense still would require an additional new revenue stream to finance the associated costs.

The careless comparison of a proposed tax levy to finance the construction and modifications to obtain full compliance with the provisions of the ADA and Illinois State Supreme Court guidelines should not be made with other past referendums posed by other governmental bodies. This referendum is needed to meet lawful compliance to statutory requirements. The Kankakee County Board can be trusted. The county needs to fund these projects. No one desires a property tax increase for needless actions, but an increase in this case is out of necessity. The safety and well being of all citizens utilizing this facility is of paramount importance and concern.

The commission members were diligent in carrying out the mission given to them by the County Board. They spent numerous hours investigating various alternatives to provide for the mitigation of the noncompliance issues that exist. The failure to act may cause financial harm to the county. The Commission's four recommendations are fully justified through the investigative work of the members. The recommendations are the most economical, effective and complete that could be ascertained after a thorough research and evaluation of the situation.

Prior to making a determination on supporting or rejecting the commission's results, one should become fully informed with the facts contained in the commission's final report to the County Board. One should use discernment when studying the justification for each action outlined in the recommendations and should form your opinion independently. Only trusting media reports or editorials may not properly inform the voters of Kankakee County in making the proper voting decision.

We are convinced of the validity and necessity of the Commission's recommendations. The suggested courses of action are the proper ones for the County as a whole. We have a desire to have full handicapped access; judge, jury, and witness safety; and a County Judicial presence at the present location of the County Courthouse.

Jack Kotter and Jim Wasser are members of the Kankakee Courthouse Blue Ribbon Commission.

<strong>Vote coming</strong>

The Kankakee County Board is scheduled to vote Wednesday, Jan. 16, on whether to ask voters for a referendum for a new annex to the courthouse.