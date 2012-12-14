Poll: Overwhelming opposition to licenses

In a heavy vote and an overwhelming vote, readers responding to this week's Internet poll posted by The Daily Journal strongly oppose the idea of giving illegal immigrants the right to get an Illinois driver's license.

There were 784 votes in the poll and 696 of those, 89 percent, were opposed. Only 88 votes, 11 percent, supported the idea.

Next Week: In light of the recent court decision, do you support the right of persons to carry concealed firearms in Illinois? Log in at www.daily-journal.com with your answer.

Here are the highlights of this week's responses:

• I don't know what part of (illegal) our legislators don't understand.

• No. It would be interesting to see how Americans who are illegal aliens in other countries are treated. Do they have the right to a drivers license? Can they vote in political elections?

• I'm a liberal thinking person, but this seems to be crossing a line. It doesn't seem right. It congers up too many problems. The thought of making it easier for drug traffickers or terrorist groups to have free access to our roadways doesn't sound like a good idea.

• If you are here illegally, why would you draw attention to yourself by getting a license? The lawmakers for this say these people will buy insurance. Right! Not worried about being in the country illegally, but will buy insurance to drive legally?

• This country is doomed. Liberals keep taking us to an all new low each week. The kids coming out of college that have been brainwashed into liberalism is just compounding this problem.

• If you are not supposed to be in the country, why would you give them a driver's license? They should become citizens or at least start the paper work and then give them their "rights" to the road.

• They wouldn't illegal if they are able to obtain a state issued license now, would they? As stated above, what part of illegal doesn't apply to this situation?

• Absolutely not! And stop wasting our tax dollars to take care of them. We need to cut them off completely and stop handing them everything.

• No. Illegal means illegal. They do not just come into the country to do ag jobs no one else wants. They take away jobs in every construction and labor intensive industry. They enable the cutting of wages to all workers because if you won't give back all your benefits and work for less, some illegal will be hired to take your place. Giving them driver's licenses is the absolute wrong thing to do.

• Very simply, be a legal immigrant, be able to speak our language and then you earn the right to have an Illinois drivers license after passing all tests including proof of insurance!

• As for legal / illegal status, it doesn't matter. These folks are here and at least issuing driver's licenses at least makes them familiar with our traffic laws and safer on the road.

As for the other issues of getting benefits from the government, that is a problem by our liberal entitlement-minded society. If such handouts and programs were not in place the problem of illegals benefiting from programs for which they paid little goes away. Hey, the problem also go away for a large portion of the 47 percent too. Anyone complaining about that on the left?

• Don't give them a license!! The answer is simple!! Deport them!

• This is just a plan by the Republicans to get the Latino vote. They should send all of them back to Mexico, along with the Republicans who support this dumb plan. President Obama has sent lots of them back.

• How Americans are treated in other countries is an issue. Other nations have political/cultural identities that serve to define who they are, we do not. The USA is no longer a melting pot, but rather, a boiling cauldron of hyphenated-Americans with no allegiance to this country. For too long, we have promoted what other countries will not tolerate within their borders; perhaps there is a lesson to be learned from their discriminating standards.

• The Republican farmers want to keep their labor force alive and well. That way they can keep paying them under the table.

• A citizen has a problem getting a license, if they can't afford insurance, how can an illegal, get a license, pay for the insurance especially, if they are taking the lower paid jobs?

• Yes. However, it should also be mandatory for them to get full coverage automobile insurance to keep their driver's license.

• This is a safety issue. Do we want more drivers to learn and follow the rules of the road? What do police do when an illegal alien is stopped for a violation? Most likely the licensing system would help.

• Illegal is illegal. They shouldn't even be here. From any country. If they go through the proper channels to become a citizen, I have no problem with that. We are based on being a melting pot. It's what makes America who we are. But proper channels should be a must. Natural citizens are losing (or not getting) jobs while illegal immigrants are making bank.

• So much meanness here Can't people state what they think without being so dictatorial and close-minded? You are just lucky you were born in the USA, pure luck..

• Illinois has the most stupid politicians in the U.S. Maybe the legal residents should all move out of Illinois and just give the stupid state to the illegals.

• Our country/state has sunk to such a level that this question should even be debated?

Our politicians should be embarrassed and the people who vote for them should be even more embarrassed. Our country would no longer be recognizable to our forefathers.

• I would think there would be bigger fish to fry like getting the Illinois economy straightened out. Perhaps dealing with real pension reform so that future retirees might get something, or even passing a right to work law so we may have some companies left here instead of moving to our neighboring states that appreciate businesses.

• So what part of "illegal" am I missing? If they are here illegally, they need to be sent back to where they came from until they go through the correct procedure to be here legally! They should not get to stay here.

Should Illinois allow Illegal immigrants the right to get driver's licenses?

Yes 11% (88)

No 89% (696)

Total Votes: 784