Dennis Marek: Venerable Bede's leading scorer

Basketball. Is there a better sport for young boys? I was reminded of my unusual basketball career by two events this past week. First was the young man scoring 138 points in one game, an all-time record. The other was the death of revered local referee Nick Gineris.

I made the seventh-grade team as a sixth-grader mostly because the seventh grade had very few boys at Clifton. A common duo of grade school refs at that time was that of Mr. Gineris and his well-known partner, Boxcar Nelson. In my first or second real game, there was a foul and I took a place on the lane as the opponent shot. The ball careened back. I leaped in the lane, secured the ball, and extended my elbows to protect it, just as I had been coached. Boxcar turned to me, indicating he wanted the ball, saying "Nice rebound, kid, but it was a two-shot foul!" I am sure I blushed as I handed him back the ball.

Fast forward to high school. As a sophomore, I stood a mammoth 5'4", with my socks on. I was slow, short and skinny. It was not much of a surprise that toward the end of the season I was cut so that some talented freshmen could get some junior varsity experience. And that was the end of my organized basketball career. But wait. There was a silver lining to that black cloud.

In 1962, I had won a scholarship to the University of Durham in northern England. After a month of adjustment, I saw that a basketball team was starting to practice for my college. Universities in England are sometimes divided into colleges and I was assigned to the College of the Venerable Bede (a medieval cleric), the college my exchange student had attended.

I pulled on my sneakers, smoothed down my new beard, and showed up for practice. They weren't very good, as basketball was just starting to catch on in England and also in Europe. Some of their fundamentals were just wrong and I helped the coach, a mustachioed former RAF pilot, with some of the mechanics. I had played a lot of pick-up basketball since my sophomore year, but nothing really team-oriented. It was going to be fun.

We had a league called the Wear Valley, named after the river that wound through Durham and that area of the north quarter of England. There were eight teams in the league. Four were colleges as we were, three were "town" teams from various communities around us, and one was an "A" level school team. That would be the equivalent of a senior high school team.

Our team was not tall. The center was only 6'4" and I, at a now towering 6'1", played forward — a first for me. We actually played 44 games that year and won all but six. To my amazement, I was the leading scorer on the team, averaging about 25 points a game. When the game was close, I was, for the first time in my athletic life, the "go-to-guy" for that crucial shot. I must admit, it was flattering.

Toward the end of the season, we had what they called the "American" tournament. I had never seen a tournament like this in America. The idea was that there was a single elimination tournament of the eight teams in our league, but the scores from the two games you played with that opponent were averaged and you had to spot the losing team the average number of points by which you had beaten them in the earlier two meetings. Our opening game was against the high school team. We had thrashed them soundly both times. As a result, the game started 45-0 in their favor.

It was the fastest game I have ever seen. Up and down the floor, shooting as soon as possible, no defense, just offense. My hand was as hot as it had ever been in my life. Fast breaks. Jump shots. The ball just flew for 48 minutes. Final score: Bede 156. Wolsingham 144. I had scored 74 points.

All the games were celebrated at the Volunteer Arms, our favorite pub, just across the street from the college. The boys from Wolsingham were too young to drink, so for once there was no camaraderie with the other team. The next day, the local paper reported our victory with the following line, "Denny Marek, the bearded American, again showed his liking of the Wolsingham gym by scoring 74 points. Breaking his previous record by 22 points, this national record must have reached its peak. Surely even Denny Marek cannot break it now."

I still have the clipping about the kid who couldn't make the Central High team. Kankakee Daily Journal sports reporter Herb Jannusch even wrote that I was breaking all the scoring records in the country. That was my first sports ink in the U.S. for me. Once in a lifetime, one gets to shine like this. All the sadness of being cut from a team and not playing the sport competitively in one's own country can be healed by such a unique experience.

I had a chance to see Nick Gineris last spring as he recovered from surgery at the Sojourn facility. I wanted to see him again, perhaps even bringing his story to The Daily Journal. He and Boxcar were a special duo and will not be forgotten by those who played under their officiating. While we talked of his days refereeing in the Clifton Grade School Gym, he didn't remember the great rebound I made in 1954.

